Delivery rider refuses harrowing job transporting corpse alone to airport

Picture courtesy of Viktor Bystrov, Unsplash

A delivery rider shared a chilling experience online after a customer hired him to transport a corpse to the airport, but the customer wouldn’t accompany him. The incident sparked widespread online reactions, with many warning against accepting such jobs.

The rider, who works as a delivery person, went viral online for his terrifying ordeal. He was hired by a customer to transport a body to the airport; however, the customer refused to accompany him, leaving the rider petrified and leading to the cancellation of the job.

The rider posted a screenshot of his conversation with the customer, who said, “I’m not going with you. Just send the body. All drivers have cancelled so far. I don’t mind paying extra. There will be someone at the airport to receive the body.” When the rider realised he was expected to transport a human corpse alone, he declined, stating, “I’m sorry, but I really can’t do it.”

The post garnered a myriad of responses from netizens, with the majority warning against taking up such jobs. Comments such as “Don’t accept it. If relatives are not accompanying it, you’ll be in trouble 100%” and “Why not call emergency services?”, reported Sanook.

Additionally, some users provided further insights, stating, “If you’re moving a body without proper documentation and no relatives of the deceased, you’ll immediately become a murder suspect if questioned by the police. This is a serious offence. Hence, only foundations or hospitals handle body transportation if family members are not doing it themselves.”

However, one user suggested that the incident might be a prank since he had a similar experience, and even the customer’s name was identical to the one in the original post.

