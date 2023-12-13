Delivery rider disguise: Armed man coerces Chinese merchant for 2 million baht

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

An indebted young man, disguised as a delivery rider and armed with a gun, coerced a Chinese merchant into transferring 2 million baht by claiming the money was for his child’s medical treatment. The assailant promised to return the money in six months. The incident occurred at the Kukot Police Station in Pathum Thani province.

Senior Police Colonel Jirasan Kaewsangaek, Chief of Police Region 1, announced the arrest of the armed assailant who had intimidated and robbed a Chinese businessman of 2 million baht.

Sen. Pol. Col. Jirasan revealed that on December 11, around 3am, the Kukot Police Station received a report from the victim, a Chinese businessman, stating that an unidentified man dressed in green, resembling a delivery rider from a company, and wearing a full-face helmet, carrying a gun, had entered a warehouse in Soi Phaholyothin 72, Kukot Subdistrict, Lam Luk Ka District, Pathum Thani Province.

The assailant threatened the victim and demanded 2 million baht. Fearing for his safety and that of his workers, the victim negotiated to transfer 200,000 baht via mobile banking to the account provided by the attacker, who then fled the scene. The victim then reported the crime to the Kukot Police Station to initiate legal action, reported KhaoSod.

Following further investigation of the account details yesterday, police identified the suspect as 30 year old Jirawat.

Police gathered evidence and requested an arrest warrant for Jirawat from the Thanyaburi Provincial Court under arrest warrant number 940/2566 dated December 12, for the crime of robbery at night with or without a firearm and possession of firearms and ammunition without permission, and carrying firearms into the city, village or public road without permission and without just cause.

Gunman tracked

Subsequently, the Kukot Police Station investigators tracked down and arrested Jirawat at his residence in the Lam Luk Ka district of Pathum Thani. The officers also recovered a BB gun, a magazine, one .380-calibre bullet, and a white electric scooter that the suspect allegedly used during the crime.

During the initial investigation, the suspect admitted to the crime, claiming that he needed the money for his child’s medical treatment and promised to return the money to the victim within six months. He confessed to having a gambling debt.

The suspect claimed that after the incident, he transferred 200,000 baht to pay off his gambling debt. Additionally, the suspect attempted to intimidate the victim into transferring another 1.8 million baht but the victim refused and reported the incident to the police. The police then brought the suspect and the evidence to the Kukot Police Station to proceed with the legal action.