Defence Ministry: USS Abraham Lincoln visit is for rest only

Thailand’s Defence Ministry says next week’s port call by the USS Abraham Lincoln is strictly a rest stop for its crew, with no joint military exercises or operations planned. Ministry Spokesperson Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri confirmed the carrier and two escort ships will dock at Sattahip in eastern Thailand from September 2 to 6.

Surasant said the visit was meant to restore the wellbeing of personnel who had spent an extended period at sea in the Middle East. Crew members will be allowed shore leave during the stop, but the visit will not include training, drills or joint activity with Thai forces.

The clarification followed online speculation that the port call might be part of wider Thai-US military cooperation. Surasant said that interpretation was incorrect and described the visit as a routine personnel-recovery stop.

Asked about security arrangements, Surasant said Thailand would apply the same general approach used for foreign personnel attending the annual Cobra Gold exercise. Visiting sailors and marines will be briefed on Thai laws and conduct requirements, and Thai police and military police will supervise the visit alongside US military police assigned to their own personnel.

He added that US authorities had confirmed they would instruct their personnel to follow Thai laws and local requirements.

Surasant also rejected any suggestion that Lincoln’s prior deployment supporting operations against Iran could complicate Thailand’s relations with Tehran, saying the port call was carried out under existing Thai-US arrangements and was unconnected to the Middle East mission.

Major General Vithai Laithomya, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Armed Forces, said separately that Thailand will not supply ammunition or other dangerous materials to the ship, and that the visit’s purpose is limited to crew recovery.

He added that the Royal Thai Navy considers port-call requests from any country, including the US, China and Russia, on an equal basis, with no country receiving preferential treatment.