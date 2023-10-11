Debt debacle: Thai man attacked, forced to settle loan shark score for ex-employee (video)

Photo via Facebook/ อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 6.

A Thai man sought justice for himself after he was attacked and forced to pay an 8,000 baht debt to the loan sharks on behalf of his former employee.

A video of the victim, 50 year old Kan, subjected to a brutal assault by a group of 20 loan sharks was shared on Thai social media. The video shows a group of men attempting to enter Kan’s home in the northern province of Lampang, shouting vulgarities and daring Kan to confront them.

Kan and his staff urged the group to calm down but they did not stop and threatened to attack his family members.

Kan later gave an interview to Channel 3 saying that he had bruises and wounds all over his body and eventually had to hand over 8,000 baht to the loan shark gang. He did not borrow the money from them but a former employee did.

Kan told the load sharks that he had terminated the said employee’s contract two weeks before the attack. However, these warnings fell on deaf ears. He insisted he had nothing to do with the debt and was not a personal guarantor.

Kan revealed that his former employee borrowed the money from the gang and was unable to pay it back. Kan provided an advance on her salary to settle the debt. However, the employee borrowed more money from the gang and could not pay it back, consequently, the gang caused chaos in his company.

Kan said he decided to fire the employee because she was causing problems for the company. However, the loan shark gang continued to visit his company, demanding that he repay the employee’s debt. The situation escalated on October 8 when the loan sharks physically assaulted Kan, demanding money.

Kan said he had to give them 8,000 baht for his family’s safety. He later filed a complaint against the gang at Mueang Lampang Police Station. Kan urged officials to take the matter seriously as the loan shark gang seemed to have no fear of the law.

Follow us on :













Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.