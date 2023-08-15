Deadly jealousy: Thai man’s jealousy leads to murder of employee’s spouse

Photo via ThaiRath

A tragic incident unfolded as a Thai man’s jealousy led to a fatal outcome, resulting in the murder of his female employee’s husband. The horrifying incident occurred after the deceased Thai man accused the perpetrator of having an affair with his wife and attempted to assault him with a knife.

Upon receiving notification of the murder, officers from Takhli Police Station swiftly initiated an investigation at the scene. The incident transpired at a house in Soi Tawee Chai 7, situated in the Takhli district of Nakhon Sawan, a central province in Thailand. The homeowner, a 79 year old man named Teekia Saesue, awaited the arrival of the police at the premises.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the lifeless body of a 52 year old man identified as Tone. Tone had suffered a fatal wound to his head and was found lying in a pool of blood. Adjacent to him was his side-car motorcycle.

During the ensuing investigation, Teekia admitted to the Thai man’s murder. He revealed that the victim, Tone, harboured feelings of jealousy and accused Teekia of engaging in a romantic relationship with his 50 year old wife, Maew, who was also employed by Teekia.

Teekia explained that he had hired Maew to construct a chicken coop at his residence. Amidst her work, Tone unexpectedly arrived overwhelmed by jealousy and chaos ensued. Tone directly confronted Teekia, accusing him of using the pretext of the chicken coop construction to rendezvous with Maew and engage in a sexual affair.

Teekia recounted that he vehemently denied the allegations and urged Tone to depart. However, the confrontation escalated when Tone approached Teekia brandishing a knife. Fearing for his life, Teekia grabbed a hoe in a split-second decision and struck the Thai man on the head two to three times. The impact caused Tone to collapse and tragically led to his demise.

Maew, the wife caught in the middle of the altercation, informed authorities that her intoxicated state rendered her unable to intervene during the altercation between Teekia and her jealous husband.

Teekia’s daughter disclosed that the incident was a shocking turn of events, as her father and the couple had a close relationship. Her father even used to cook for Tone during his bouts of illness.

The police have not yet filed any charges against Teekia, but they assured that justice will be served to all parties involved. Teekia was taken to the police station for further questioning, as the investigation seeks to uncover the truth behind this tragic affair.