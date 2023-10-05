Influenza outbreak in Thailand schools kills two children, vaccinations urged

Photo: by Andrea Piacquadio, on Pexels.

The tragic loss of two young lives to influenza, compounded by encephalitis, has cast a sobering light on the importance of vaccination and vigilant healthcare practices.

A prominent medical source issued a fervent plea for influenza vaccinations, especially as we enter the rainy season when respiratory illnesses tend to proliferate.

The spectrum of common diseases during this period includes influenza, severe flu, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) leading to bronchial inflammation, bacterial pneumonia, and pulmonary edema.

The transmission of these infections primarily occurs through the inhalation or contact with droplets or secretions carrying pathogens, such as nasal fluids or saliva.

Dr Chonnanan, who has been deeply alarmed by the surging influenza outbreak within school communities, declared it a public health emergency. He remains on a 24-hour standby as the flu epidemic continues to escalate, with a staggering count of over ten thousand individuals falling ill.

Dr Chonnanan emphasizes the critical need for robust protective measures and underscores that the use of masks remains essential in curbing the transmission of the virus, reported Khaosod.

Echoing this urgency is Dr Songsak Udomwattana, a distinguished paediatrician at Phutthachinnaraj Hospital in Phitsanulok, who manages the Infectious page.

Dr Songsak issues a resounding and unambiguous warning to parents and individuals alike: influenza has already claimed the lives of two innocent children, with an additional case involving encephalitis.

In response, he strongly advocates for influenza vaccinations for both children and adults, particularly for those who exhibit any signs of illness. Moreover, he underscores the imperative of seeking prompt medical attention to access antiviral medications, which can be crucial in averting further tragedies.

In the face of this sobering reminder of the potential severity of influenza: vaccination and timely medical intervention are essential tools in safeguarding the health and well-being of communities, especially during the rainy season when the risk of respiratory illnesses looms large.

