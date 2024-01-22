Compliance with Factory Laws: What You Need to Know

Picture courtesy of สรยุทธ สุทัศนะจินดา กรรมกรข่าว Facebook.

A deadly explosion at a fireworks factory in Suphan Buri prompted the Ministry of Industry to consider amendments to the nation’s factory laws. Permanent Secretary for Industry Nattapol Rangsitpol revealed that Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin has tasked the ministry with managing small factories that might pose a risk to nearby communities.

Plans are underway to form a committee to revise the Factory Act 1992 and other related safety and environmental regulations. The Department of Industrial Works (DIW) has been directed to modify the act, aiming to ensure that small fireworks manufacturing units, including those employing machinery with less than 50 horsepower or operating with less than 50 workers, adhere to safety protocols.

The committee’s scope will also encompass the study of laws and regulations about safety and the environment, to prevent incidents that could harm factory workers, residents, and the environment.

Under the existing policy, several departments, including the DIW, the Department of Primary Industries and Mines, the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand, and provincial industry offices, alert manufacturers of high conflagration risk activities during the drought season. These activities span across industries such as tapioca flour, weaving, furniture, paper, paint, fireworks, plastic, and rubber.

“A safety manual is also issued to manufacturers to prevent workplace incidents. Preventive measures include safety lessons, inspections, maintenance and changing electric equipment and machinery based on service life,” Rangsitpol said. This action is in line with Industry Minister Pimphattra Wichaikul’s policy for yearly factory inspections.

He stressed that all sectors must comply with safety protocols, particularly factories that store hazardous materials.

In related news, Varawut Silpa-archa, the Minister of Social Development and Human Security, said a multidisciplinary team is assisting the relatives of the 23 victims who died in the Suphan Buri factory explosion. The team, consisting of social workers, psychiatrists, doctors, police, prosecutors, and lawyers, is gathering information and complaints to address them and provide home repairs.

Akkaradech Wongpitakroj, United Thai Nation MP for Ratchaburi and chair of a House committee on industry, said the panel will arrange a meeting with senior government officials to discuss the explosion and possible amendments to the law on operating a fireworks factory.