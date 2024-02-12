Deadly curve in Chon Buri claims two lives in high-speed crash

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic motorcycle accident in Chon Buri province claims the lives of two individuals, drawing attention to an infamous curve notorious for its high number of fatalities. In the early hours today, a Yamaha NMax motorbike veered off the road and into a tree on Jomtien Second Road, heading towards Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya.

The emergency response teams, including the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation, were dispatched to the scene but were unable to save the victims due to the severity of their injuries.

The deceased was identified as 32 year old Tanaporn, and 46 year old Boonma, whose last names have been withheld. The motorbike, registered in Buriram, was found at the scene with significant damage to its right side. Authorities secured the area, clearing onlookers to facilitate a thorough investigation into the incident, reported KhaoSod.

Eyewitness accounts revealed that the victims were travelling at a high speed before losing control of the curve. This is not the first time the deadly bend has claimed lives, as it is a straight road that suddenly turns into a hazardous curve.

Local superstitions led residents to offer sweetened water and other drinks at the site, a ritual meant to appease the spirits believed to haunt the area. With three fatalities in the past week alone, the curve has reinforced its menacing reputation.

In related news, 14 individuals, comprising 12 Chinese tourists, sustained injuries when a tour bus overturned at the dangerous ‘Curve of a Hundred Corpses’ near Chiang Mai. The accident unfolded on the Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai road in Doi Saket district.

Emergency teams discovered the bus overturned at the roadside, with passengers attempting to disembark. The 45 year old Thai driver, Thanong Tippor, lost control while navigating the sharp bend, colliding with a road marker before the bus flipped onto its side.