Deadly curve in Chon Buri claims two lives in high-speed crash

Photo of Nattapong Westwood Nattapong WestwoodPublished: 13:29, 12 February 2024| Updated: 13:29, 12 February 2024
74 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic motorcycle accident in Chon Buri province claims the lives of two individuals, drawing attention to an infamous curve notorious for its high number of fatalities. In the early hours today, a Yamaha NMax motorbike veered off the road and into a tree on Jomtien Second Road, heading towards Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya.

The emergency response teams, including the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation, were dispatched to the scene but were unable to save the victims due to the severity of their injuries.

The deceased was identified as 32 year old Tanaporn, and 46 year old Boonma, whose last names have been withheld. The motorbike, registered in Buriram, was found at the scene with significant damage to its right side. Authorities secured the area, clearing onlookers to facilitate a thorough investigation into the incident, reported KhaoSod.

Eyewitness accounts revealed that the victims were travelling at a high speed before losing control of the curve. This is not the first time the deadly bend has claimed lives, as it is a straight road that suddenly turns into a hazardous curve.

Related news

Local superstitions led residents to offer sweetened water and other drinks at the site, a ritual meant to appease the spirits believed to haunt the area. With three fatalities in the past week alone, the curve has reinforced its menacing reputation.

Chon Buri
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod
Chon Buri
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

In related news, 14 individuals, comprising 12 Chinese tourists, sustained injuries when a tour bus overturned at the dangerous ‘Curve of a Hundred Corpses’ near Chiang Mai. The accident unfolded on the Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai road in Doi Saket district.

Emergency teams discovered the bus overturned at the roadside, with passengers attempting to disembark. The 45 year old Thai driver, Thanong Tippor, lost control while navigating the sharp bend, colliding with a road marker before the bus flipped onto its side.

Road deathsThailand News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood is a Bangkok-born writer who is half Thai and half Aussie. He studied in an international school in Bangkok and then pursued journalism studies in Melbourne. Nattapong began his career as a freelance writer before joining Thaiger. His passion for news writing fuels his dedication to the craft, as he consistently strives to deliver engaging content to his audience.

Related Articles

Ed Sheeran embraces Thai culture with traditional tattoo before Bangkok concert (video)

Published: 13:13, 12 February 2024

Search continues for British man missing in southern Thailand

Published: 12:00, 12 February 2024

Social media debate ignites over adverse housing estate possession

Published: 11:45, 12 February 2024

Chinese man falls to his death at Pattaya condo after wife dispute

Published: 11:21, 12 February 2024