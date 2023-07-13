Dead body of naked Thai woman found in southern Thailand

Photo via Channel 8

The dead body of a naked Thai woman has been found in a forest in the southern province of Nakhon Si Tammarat last night. The cause of her death is under investigation.

Officers from the Kanom Police Station, and a rescue team, last night investigated the forest near the JB Beach in the Kanom district of Nakhon Si Thammarat. Officers believe that the woman had been dead for about nine hours before her discovery.

Tragically, the woman’s lifeless form lay naked, bearing unnerving animal bite wounds, which resulted in the loss of her eyes and face. Though no visible signs of physical assault were evident, the cause of her death is under investigation by the Maharat Hospital.

Nearby the naked woman’s body, officers found her shoes, a bag of medicine, and a tote bag. The bag included her identification card, cash, driving license, and mobile phone. She was identified as 49 year old Suwanna, a resident of the Baan-Na Sarn district of the province. She was on the Mirror Foundation missing person’s list.

Aside from her belongings, officers discovered a letter, which is believed to be a suicide note, with hand-written messages about her unsuccessful life and difficulties. The letter was wet making some of the messages hard to read making it difficult for officers to determine whether the case is a murder or suicide.

According to Sanook, Suwanna left her house on June 30 and lost contact with her family members. The family then reported the disappearance to the Mirror Foundation on July 6.

Follow us on :













Officers contacted Suwanna’s family to inform them of the tragic news. The family revealed that Suwanna had adenomyosis and battled with depression. Before her disappearance, Suwanna informed her family that she would visit the Surat Thani Hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the cause of her death is ongoing.