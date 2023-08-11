Dead body of Chinese man found in wastewater pond in Rayong, police reel in murder probe

Photo via Facebook/ พลังสื่อonline

A security guard discovered the dead body of a Chinese man floating in the Bueang Pradit Wastewater Treatment Pond in the Amata City Rayong Industrial Estate in the eastern province of Rayong. Police suspect he was murdered as severed wounds were found on the body.

The security guard stumbled upon the dead body of the Chinese man, 30 year old Zhang Fei, while patrolling the area at 9pm yesterday, August 10, and sounded the alarm at Pluak Daeng Police Station. The police arrived at the scene with a rescue team and met with Fei’s friends at about 11pm.

Security team leader Songphon Chantaklai reported to officers that a member of his team was patrolling the area and encountered a group of Chinese men at the scene. The Chinese nationals informed him that they were searching for their missing friend, so the security guard joined their quest and later discovered the dead body.

Fei’s friends informed officers that he worked at the Zhongce Rubber Company which was located inside the industrial estate. His condominium was about 1 kilometre away from where the dead body was later discovered. His friends told the police that they saw Fei for the last time on August 9.

His friends claimed that they were drinking alcohol together before Fei separated from the group and vanished into the night at about 1am.

The rescue team reported to ThaiRath that Fei wore only dark green shorts and one shoe. His head was covered with a black cloth. A condo key and 66 baht were found in the pocket of his shorts. A steel wire was tied tightly around his neck, and a severed cut wound was detected on his head.

The lifeless body of the Chinese man was transferred to Pluak Daeng Hospital for an autopsy to identify the cause of his death. Investigating officers suspect Fei was murdered.

Officers believe that Fei was murdered somewhere else and then dumped at the scene. An investigating officer added he would also question Fei’s friends and colleagues as part of their investigation.