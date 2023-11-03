Undercooked pork alert: DDC cautions after hearing loss fever outbreak

Photo: newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has issued a warning against consuming undercooked or raw pork following an outbreak of Streptococcus suis, otherwise known as hearing loss fever. This outbreak has resulted in approximately 500 infections and 24 fatalities so far.

The announcement was made by Taweechai Wisanuyothin, the director of DDC Regional Office 9 in Nakhon Ratchasima. He revealed that the infection had spread among individuals who had eaten raw or undercooked pork recently. Furthermore, people preparing the food are also at risk if they handle infected pork with open wounds on their hands.

Since the start of the year until yesterday, the DDC reported that there have been 500 identified patients, including 24 deaths. The highest number of fatalities was recorded in Nakhon Ratchasima with four, followed by Maha Sarakham with three; Tak, Uttaradit, Uthai Thani, and Nakhon Pathom with two each; and Chiang Mai, Nan, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Samut Sakhon, Nong Khai, Chaiyaphum and Buriram all with one each.

For those who enjoy grilled food, Taweechai advised using separate utensils for handling undercooked and cooked pork. He warned that Streptococcus suis infections can lead to hearing loss, which could be permanent. The bacteria typically reside in the respiratory system and blood of infected pigs and can be transmitted to humans through open wounds and conjunctiva.

Symptoms in humans include fever, shivers, fatigue, nausea, irregular heartbeat, poor sight, low blood pressure, ecchymoses, and hearing loss. Taweechai cautioned against following social media influencers who consume raw food while drinking alcohol.

He further advised that pork should be cooked at temperatures of 70 degrees Celsius or higher and handled with different utensils. He also urged people to purchase their pork from reliable sources and to maintain good hygiene by washing their hands regularly and wearing gloves when handling the meat.

For more information, the DDC can be contacted via their 1422 hotline, reported Bangkok Post.

