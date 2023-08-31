Daylight theft of Honda Wave 125 in Phetchabun prompts public appeal

Image courtesy of KhaoSod Online.

A brazen motorcycle theft took place in broad daylight near a coffee shop across from a police station in Phetchabun, yesterday. A man casually strolled up to a parked Honda Wave 125, black, with licence plate 1 กธ 968 Phetchabun, and drove off, leaving his bicycle behind. The owner, Thatchapol Rangsisakorn, reported the theft to the local authorities and called for public assistance in locating the stolen vehicle.

Thatchapol Rangsisakorn arrived at the coffee shop around noon that day and parked his motorcycle in front of the establishment. He went inside to enjoy a cup of coffee and converse with acquaintances, leaving his keys in the ignition. Upon returning to his vehicle later that afternoon, he discovered it was missing. CCTV footage from the local municipality revealed a man, appearing to be a vagrant, cycling past the shop at approximately 2.30pm. The man had noticed the keys left in the motorcycle’s ignition, parked his bicycle 50 metres away, and proceeded to steal Rangsisakorn’s vehicle, reported KhaoSod.

The stolen motorcycle was parked opposite the Phetchabun City Police Station at the time of the theft. The CCTV footage shows the thief cycling by the scene earlier, seemingly scoping out the motorcycle before returning to commit the theft and make his escape. Thatchapol, who has already filed a formal complaint with the local authorities, said…

“I implore anyone who has seen or has any information about this man to report it to the Phetchabun City Police Station or call 191.”

