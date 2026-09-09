20 tonnes of waste from data centre project found in Rayong

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 9, 2026, 4:35 PM
1 minute read
20 tonnes of waste from data centre project found in Rayong | Thaiger
Photo via Pollution Control Department

Officials have ordered the removal of around 20 tonnes of waste from a data centre construction project in Ban Chang, Rayong, after residents complained of disruption and health concerns.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin ordered a special Pollution Control Department task force to inspect the site in Ban Chang subdistrict, Ban Chang district, yesterday, September 8.

Pollution Control Department Director-General Surin Worakitthamrong said inspectors found waste from a data centre construction project spread across roughly one to two rai, or about 1,600 to 3,200 square metres, of land.

ADVERTISEMENT
Officials found about 20 tonnes of waste from a data centre project in Ban Chang, Rayong, and ordered it removed within seven days.
Photo via Pollution Control Department

The material included broken bricks, stone, cement, plastic and fibreglass that had been used to fill the site. Officials initially estimated that around 20 tonnes would need to be removed for proper disposal.

The finding is significantly lower than earlier reports that claimed around 100,000 tonnes of waste had been dumped at the site. Officials said the task force would continue checking the facts.

Officials found about 20 tonnes of waste from a data centre project in Ban Chang, Rayong, and ordered it removed within seven days.
Photo via Pollution Control Department

Police Lieutenant General Itthiporn Phothong, an adviser to the natural resources and environment minister who led the task force, instructed Ban Chang Municipality to ensure the waste is removed by the company involved.

The material must be taken to a licensed waste disposal operator under official supervision to prevent further effects on nearby residents and the environment.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

Ban Chang Municipality said removal would begin by September 9 and was expected to be completed within seven days.

Officials are also checking whether the data centre project is required to undergo an environmental impact assessment.

Officials found about 20 tonnes of waste from a data centre project in Ban Chang, Rayong, and ordered it removed within seven days.
Photo via Pollution Control Department

The Rayong Provincial Office of Natural Resources and Environment has been told to coordinate with Ban Chang Municipality and submit details of the data centre project to the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning.

That agency will formally determine whether the development falls under the requirements for an environmental impact assessment, or EIA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said the review is intended to ensure both the project and its waste management comply with environmental rules and address concerns among residents in the area.

Related news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 9, 2026, 4:35 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.
Tags
Latest Thailand News
Foreign man wanted over damages outside Udon Thani hotel | Thaiger Crime News

Foreign man wanted over damages outside Udon Thani hotel

26 minutes ago
20 tonnes of waste from data centre project found in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

20 tonnes of waste from data centre project found in Rayong

44 minutes ago
Bangkok oil leak contained as crews search for source | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok oil leak contained as crews search for source

56 minutes ago
Disaster warning centre apologises after wrong alert broadcast | Thaiger Thailand News

Disaster warning centre apologises after wrong alert broadcast

1 hour ago
Bangkok man alleges massage shop threatens him over unpaid &#8216;special&#8217; service | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok man alleges massage shop threatens him over unpaid ‘special’ service

2 hours ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 11 to 13) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 11 to 13)

2 hours ago
Foreign tourist hospitalised after Portuguese man o’ war sting at Phuket beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign tourist hospitalised after Portuguese man o’ war sting at Phuket beach

2 hours ago
Israeli businessman, Thai nominees face summons | Thaiger Pattaya News

Israeli businessman, Thai nominees face summons

3 hours ago
Thai King, Queen renew Boeing 737 pilot qualifications | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai King, Queen renew Boeing 737 pilot qualifications

3 hours ago
Passengers frustrated as Airport Rail Link runs just five of nine trains | Thaiger Transport News

Passengers frustrated as Airport Rail Link runs just five of nine trains

3 hours ago
Cheese in your tea? Bangkok says yes | Thaiger Thai Life

Cheese in your tea? Bangkok says yes

3 hours ago
Thai students gain ground in global education assessment | Thaiger Education

Thai students gain ground in global education assessment

4 hours ago
Woman shot dead at Chon Buri kindergarten, 44 pupils safe | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman shot dead at Chon Buri kindergarten, 44 pupils safe

4 hours ago
Thai couple clash over missing 800,000 baht gold necklace | Thaiger Crime News

Thai couple clash over missing 800,000 baht gold necklace

6 hours ago
Death sentence handed down in Hua Hin receptionist murder case | Thaiger Crime News

Death sentence handed down in Hua Hin receptionist murder case

6 hours ago
Pattaya suspect held after abduction, extortion of massage workers | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya suspect held after abduction, extortion of massage workers

7 hours ago
Dutch man, Thai woman settle Koh Samui bar assault dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Dutch man, Thai woman settle Koh Samui bar assault dispute

7 hours ago
Thailand lays groundwork for future nuclear power | Thaiger Business News

Thailand lays groundwork for future nuclear power

7 hours ago
100kg falling rock crushes pickup, kills driver in Lampang | Thaiger Thailand News

100kg falling rock crushes pickup, kills driver in Lampang

7 hours ago
Krabi woman confronts foreign man over alleged Muslim insult | Thaiger Krabi News

Krabi woman confronts foreign man over alleged Muslim insult

8 hours ago
Phuket group urges cancellation of Patong Jewish New Year event | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket group urges cancellation of Patong Jewish New Year event

8 hours ago
Motorist faces three charges after driving against Bangkok traffic | Thaiger Bangkok News

Motorist faces three charges after driving against Bangkok traffic

23 hours ago
How to manage risk during market volatility? Getting to know professional position management strategies | Thaiger Finance

How to manage risk during market volatility? Getting to know professional position management strategies

24 hours ago
Chinese woman alleges 30 million baht house theft in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Chinese woman alleges 30 million baht house theft in Samut Prakan

24 hours ago
Thailand to bring in 10,000 Sri Lankan workers to ease shortages | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to bring in 10,000 Sri Lankan workers to ease shortages

1 day ago