20 tonnes of waste from data centre project found in Rayong

Officials have ordered the removal of around 20 tonnes of waste from a data centre construction project in Ban Chang, Rayong, after residents complained of disruption and health concerns.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin ordered a special Pollution Control Department task force to inspect the site in Ban Chang subdistrict, Ban Chang district, yesterday, September 8.

Pollution Control Department Director-General Surin Worakitthamrong said inspectors found waste from a data centre construction project spread across roughly one to two rai, or about 1,600 to 3,200 square metres, of land.

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The material included broken bricks, stone, cement, plastic and fibreglass that had been used to fill the site. Officials initially estimated that around 20 tonnes would need to be removed for proper disposal.

The finding is significantly lower than earlier reports that claimed around 100,000 tonnes of waste had been dumped at the site. Officials said the task force would continue checking the facts.

Police Lieutenant General Itthiporn Phothong, an adviser to the natural resources and environment minister who led the task force, instructed Ban Chang Municipality to ensure the waste is removed by the company involved.

The material must be taken to a licensed waste disposal operator under official supervision to prevent further effects on nearby residents and the environment.

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Ban Chang Municipality said removal would begin by September 9 and was expected to be completed within seven days.

Officials are also checking whether the data centre project is required to undergo an environmental impact assessment.

The Rayong Provincial Office of Natural Resources and Environment has been told to coordinate with Ban Chang Municipality and submit details of the data centre project to the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning.

That agency will formally determine whether the development falls under the requirements for an environmental impact assessment, or EIA.

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Officials said the review is intended to ensure both the project and its waste management comply with environmental rules and address concerns among residents in the area.

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