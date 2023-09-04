Danicing duo wanted: Police on the hunt for kratom tea temptresses

Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวท้องถิ่นเพชรบูรณ์

Police are hunting for two women who danced provocatively and served free kratom tea at a public rest area on a motorway in the central province of Phetchabun.

The Thai man who allegedly hired the two dancers shared a video showcasing their sexy dance performance at an empty parking area. The caption on the video read…

“Kratom tea for free!”

The video was later deleted from the Facebook account but some netizens managed to download it and hand it over to a Facebook page, Petchabun Local News (ข่าวท้องถิ่นเพชรบูรณ์). The page urged its followers to direct their focus towards the person who hired the dancers rather than the dancers themselves, who were only doing their jobs.

Public opinion on the matter has been divided. Some netizens expressed their disapproval, deeming the sexy dance inappropriate for a public area, while others found it entertaining. A few even went as far as criticising the parents of the two dancers for allowing them to partake in an embarrassing act.

In an effort to shield their parents, the dancers in the video agreed to give an interview to the news agency, Amarin TV, about the story behind the video. They said they were hired to dance for a birthday party, and the client asked them to dance on the spot. They only danced and did not consume kratom tea.

They added that they realised that many people did not like what they do for work and accepted that opinion and criticism. However, they asked netizens not to involve their family members or parents in the controversy.

The client, whose identity was not disclosed, later reported to the media that the initial plan was to have the dancers perform at a birthday party hosted at an unnamed residence. Unfortunately, the two dancers arrived late, and the local community observed a silent rule against loud gatherings past midnight.

The client said he already cancelled the performance but the two dancers did not return his deposit to him so he decided to find a way to recoup the money paid to them by asking them to dance at the motorway’s rest area.

The client emphasised that he did not mean to produce a viral video or destroy the reputation of the place and the province.

Meuang Phetchabun Police Station officers reported that they had investigated the scene after the video went viral. They added a further investigation into the issue is planned to see whether there has been any wrongdoing.