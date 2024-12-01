Cyber police uncover stolen Thai citizen data operation

Ryan Turner Published: 14:33, 01 December 2024
Cyber police uncover stolen Thai citizen data operation
Cyber police, in collaboration with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), detained a group of Chinese nationals renting a house in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi.

They were found to be purchasing Thai citizens’ data at low prices to register online stores, which they then sold for substantial profits.

Yesterday, November 30, Police Lieutenant General Trirong Phiwphan, acting commissioner of the Special Operations Division, directed Police Major General Jittipon Pholphruek, and a team of officers, to conduct a raid on a house in Om Kret, Pak Kret district.

The operation was supported by Suthira Puengtham, director of the Telecommunications Business Operations Bureau, and NBTC officials. The raid led to the seizure of 120 mini PCs, 80 USB hubs, 369 air cards with SIM cards, a notebook computer, and a computer monitor.

Jittipon revealed that the investigation had uncovered a scheme involving Chinese individuals who rented the house as an office. They purchased Thai citizens’ data to create accounts on American e-commerce platforms such as Etsy and Amazon.

US regulations limit Chinese nationals to operating only one store per name, prompting these individuals to exploit connections in Thailand. They sought Thai citizens looking for extra income through Facebook job-seeking groups, offering them 900 to 1,000 baht as compensation for creating online stores.

These stores, once registered by Thais, were sold to Chinese buyers for 40,000 yuan, approximately 200,000 baht each. The scheme posed significant risks, as the stores, once under Chinese control, could deceive numerous customers.

Building trust

The approach typically involved maintaining regular customer orders for five to six months to build trust before abruptly closing the stores, leaving customers without their purchased items.

The primary targets were Chinese and American consumers, especially since Etsy is popular for handmade goods among Western buyers. Initially, customers might receive their purchases, but subsequent orders could go unfulfilled, leading to potential losses for users.

During the investigation, Chen (a pseudonym), a Chinese national renting the house, confessed to the crimes. He explained that the seized equipment was used for managing online stores, with each mini PC representing one store.

Internet connections were maintained via air cards, with some mini PCs equipped with up to three air cards to ensure stable connectivity. A Chinese boss remotely managed operations from China, while Chen had entered Thailand legally with a digital nomad visa.

The NBTC discovered that the air cards utilised unauthorised cellular networks and telecommunications equipment that lacked official certification. As a result, charges were filed under the Telecommunications Act B.E. 2498, Section 6, and its amendments in Section 23.

The case is progressing under the Personal Data Protection Act to address the illegal use of personal data, reported Bangkok Post.

