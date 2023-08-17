Cutting ties: Hunt ongoing for Thai man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend at beauty salon (video)

Photo via Facebook/ มานิตย์ สนับบุญ

Rabophai Police Station officers are hunting for a Thai man who allegedly murdered his ex-girlfriend yesterday in her beauty salon in Prachin Buri, central Thailand.

Upon arriving at the beauty salon, situated in the Si Maha Pho district of Prachin Buri at 9.30am yesterday, police discovered the lifeless body of the salon owner in her bedroom. The 47 year old woman, Kamriang Ritpong, bore two gunshot wounds, one to her head and another to her chest.

A witness informed officers that she saw a man parked his dark blue Toyota sedan in front of the salon. He then shattered the glass door at the entrance and entered the premises. She heard the man shout, “You must die” followed by three gunshot sounds.

The witness said she waited until the man left the scene and rushed to check the salon. She encountered the dead body and reached out to the police.

The police reviewed CCTV footage from a nearby camera which presented the murderer wearing shorts and a red and white T-shirt parking his sedan at the front of the salon at 9.19am. He exited the car and engaged in a phone conversation before going back to the car.

The man returned to the salon at 9.21am with a gun in his hand. He fired at the glass door, then smashed the door with his gun a few times before entering the salon. After the murder, the man left the premises and fled the scene in his car.

Following further investigations, officers managed to identify the man in the footage as 54 year old Panya Honhuan, who was the deceased’s ex-boyfriend. Police believe that the murder was motivated by anger and jealousy after the two broke up.

Police rushed to Panya’s house but he was not present. An investigating officer reported that Panya will soon be in police custody.