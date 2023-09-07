Cutting connections: Thai love triangle leads to sharp conflict

Photo via Facebook/ Preya Pimpim via ที่นี่...เวียงแหง

A Thai woman filed a complaint with the police stating that her friend, and husband’s mistress, attacked her with a knife in the Wiang Hang district of Chaing Mai. The woman also claims that she was attacked by her husband and the mistress’s son.

On Monday, September 4, the victim’s niece shared a picture of her injured aunt, named A, on Facebook accompanied by a caption that stated…

“Wiang Hang locals, please help. Does anyone have legal knowledge? How should the attackers be punished?”

The picture reveals A with a serious wound to her left cheek and a face covered with blood. To learn more about the incident, Channel 3 reached out to the niece who shared the distressing image on social media.

As revealed by the niece, the 40 year old A is a resident of the San Pa Tueng Community in the Wiang Hang district of Chiang Mai. A married her 46 year old husband B and had three children together. A recently discovered that her husband had an affair with her friend, identified as C, for over a year.

The secret relationship was the reason her husband’s behaviour towards her changed. He would often physically abuse her while her friend often visited and hurled obscenities at her. The dispute escalated on September 4 when A visited C’s house to see her husband.

According to the woman’s niece, the husband went to C’s house with one of his children’s phones. The child needed to use the phone, so A went to C’s house to ask her husband to return it. A waited for the phone in front of the house making C angry. C left the house and started an altercation with A.

C later dragged A into her house where she was physically assaulted by her husband and C’s son. According to A, C grabbed a knife and cut her face. The neighbours heard the noise and managed to rescue A from C’s house before transferring her to a hospital.

The niece revealed that she took her aunt to the police station to file a complaint against the three attackers after receiving treatment.

Wiang Hang Police Station officer Charnchai Penchaiya reported that C denied using a knife to attack her former friend. C said she used her bag to hit C, and the metal part of the bag scratched A’s face.

Charnchai disclosed that the three of them involved in the fracas agreed to avoid each other while the man would support both families financially.

Charnchai stated that he has not received an official complaint from A, as he believes that a resolution between the three parties may be feasible. However, he remains open to pursuing a legal course of action if any of the involved parties insist on it.

The officer reported that there has been no resolution to the problem as things stand.

