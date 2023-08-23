Paws and effect: Cute kitten bottles up Internet love with mind-bending agility (video)

Picture courtesy of Sanook.

An amusing clip of a cute kitten squeezing in and out of a small bottle has captivated netizens, racking up a whopping 49 million views. The agility and flexibility displayed by the cute feline have left viewers in awe.

Posted on August 20, 2023, on the TikTok account @cute_cat321, the 15-second video captures a surprising moment where a small cute kitten ingeniously fits itself into a tiny bottle. The kitten’s dexterity and flexibility allow it to smoothly slide into the bottle, leaving viewers amazed at the individual capabilities of this tiny creature.

After successfully entering the bottle, the kitten then curls up inside the bottle and squeezes out through the mouth of the bottle to demonstrate that entering and exiting a small bottle is not a difficult task for a small creature like itself.

This short clip quickly became a point of interest on TikTok. Just three days after the post, it has been viewed more than 49 million times, with over 9,000 comments. The delightful and endearing moments of furry-faced creatures like this often bring joy and laughter to the social network community.

The cute kitten isn’t the only skilled cat in Thailand.

A clip of an orange tabby cat named Fuji secretly diving into a swimming pool in May went viral online after being shared on TikTok. The feline’s antics left the owner baffled, initially thinking the pet had accidentally fallen into the water.

The video was posted on TikTok by the @jaratpongouytrak4 account. It quickly garnered attention from cat lovers as it showcased the mischievous behaviour of Fuji, an orange tabby cat.

The owner allowed Fuji and its friend, Incheon to walk around the pool area together. The footage shows Fuji sitting at the pool’s edge, dipping its paw into the water, briefly looking at its friend, and then jumping in. Fuji calmly swam to the other side and quickly climbed out as the owner opened the door. Fuji then raced inside the house. Read more about the story HERE.