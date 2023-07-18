Crying wolf: Thai senators take legal action against insults and threats

Photo via ThaiPost

Several Thai senators announced they are processing legal action against all those who insulted and threatened them after they blocked Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat’s path to becoming prime minister. A bizarre move considering those senators are subverting the course of democracy and the will of the people of Thailand.

Pita failed to secure enough votes to become prime minister when Parliament convened on July 13. While many had placed their hopes on senators to support Pita and the MFP, only 13 senators ultimately voted in favour of him.

The senators who voted against Pita faced criticism from supporters of the MFP. They felt that senators have not respected the voices of the people who had chosen Pita as their PM.

In response to the senators’ veto, netizens began calling for a boycott of family businesses associated with each senator and their families, while others exposed the secret affairs of several cheating senators. The hashtags #SenatorsBusinesses and #SenatorMistress have been trending on Twitter all week.

Additionally, a number of MFP supporting business owners throughout Thailand publicly banned services to MPs and senators who voted against Pita.

Saeree Suwanpanon, Somchai Sawaengkarn, Kittisak Rattanawaraha, and Wiwat Saengsuriyachat, yesterday, July 17, cried wolf and held a press conference to address the issue.

Saeree stated during the press conference that netizens have created a cloud of hate and anger against senators, their families, and businesses. He added that netizens defamed and insulted senators making all of the senators frightened. He added that the royal family had been insulted in the process.

Saeree said…

“It is time for us (senators) to speak about this issue. We must make it clear that we will not tolerate such behaviour any longer. We will not remain silent about this bad behaviour that destroys our nation, our society, and our beautiful Thai culture. We have been insulted for far too long. From now on, I will take legal action against anyone who insults and disrespects others.”

Saeree also revealed that he has processed two cases against two renowned lawyers Daecha Kittiwittayanan and Pattarapong Supa-aksorn and demands 500,000 baht in compensation from each of them.

Saeree revealed that he will continue the legal processes with others on social media who insult him.

Another senator, Somchai Sawaengkarn, claimed to have discovered a social media account that shared over 400,000 posts daily. He suspected that this account was operated by an Artificial Intelligence (AI) bot rather than a human. He further accused a political party of utilizing AI to launch attacks against other parties.

Senators reported that everyone insulted and threatened by netizens would be sued. They would also maintain their anti-democratic stance against the MFP and the party’s revision of the lese majeste law.

One of the lawyers targeted by Saeree, Daecha Kittiwittayanan, stated…

“Senators who have not been selected by the people threaten to sue me… I am waiting. If you sue me, I will sue you too. Your salary is my taxes. So, I should have the right to criticise you.”