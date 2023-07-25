Crocodiles rock a Thailand community after 10 escape farm during flood

Photo via Facebook/ peoplepostnew25

Ten crocodiles mysteriously disappeared from a local farm in the Tung Yai district of the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat yesterday after the area was hit by a deluge. Locals managed to capture four of the escaped reptiles but six others are still at large in the residential area.

The district office swiftly issued an official warning to residents in the affected area, cautioning them about the potential dangers posed by the escaped crocodiles. The spot where these animals fled is quite close to a popular play area for local children and near to where some residents keep their cows.

Local authorities believe that the remaining six crocodiles sought refuge in the flood-hit palm plantations and fish farms nearby.

The district authorities collaborated with the renowned Krai Thong Team, specialists in capturing crocodiles from the Provincial Fisheries Department, to try and apprehend the escaped crocs. The team plan to capture the rest of the crocodiles as soon as possible.

A similar case was reported today in Samut Prakarn province near Bangkok. A local farmer discovered a baby crocodile measuring 70 centimetres in length in Bang Pra Kot Canal. Residents in the area suspected that the crocodile had escaped from a household or farm that had been keeping the reptile illegally. Fearing legal consequences, the owner chose to release it into the canal.

The crocodile will be under the care of the Samut Prakarn Provincial Fisheries Department until its owner contacts the authorities to retrieve the reptile.

In a separate incident in May, locals in Pathum Thani province, also near Bangkok, reported an abandoned crocodile farm to government officials. They expressed concern that the uncared-for crocodiles might escape due to hunger and pose a threat to the local community and their pets.

Flooding is the general cause of crocodiles escaping and now that it is rainy season in Thailand there is a high risk more crocs will find themselves in areas usually foreign to them.

The National Water Command (NWC) warned locals in flooded areas to be ready for flash floods or landslides from July 28 to August 2. The NWC predict Bangkok and its perimeters will not be affected but Phuket, Krabi, Chon Buri, and some provinces in Isaan will be affected.