Crime-cracking capers: ECD raids warehouse, nabs Chinese owner, seizes 100,000 tax avoided treasures in Bangkok

Photo via Facebook/ POLICETV สถานีโทรทัศน์สำนักงานตำรวจแห่งชาติ

Police officers from the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) raided a warehouse in Samut Prakarn province near Bangkok, resulting in the arrest of its Chinese owner and the seizure of over 100,000 items of tax-avoided goods worth more than 10 million baht.

The ECD received a tip-off regarding the importation of tax-avoided and pirated goods from abroad, specifically stored in the mentioned warehouse in Samut Prakarn province. On August 2, they swiftly carried out the raid.

The confiscated items included gas picnic stoves, skateboards, batteries, camera bags, fans, and various other products, which were being sold through both on-site and online channels.

The authorities apprehended the 28 year old Chinese man, Luo Zhipeng, who was the owner responsible for importing all the goods.

Zhipeng now faces charges for violating the Customs Act by importing tax-avoided goods into the country. The penalties for this offence may include a fine four times the value of the goods and taxes, imprisonment of up to 10 years, or both.

This incident is not an isolated case, as several reports indicate an increase in the number of Chinese residents and business operators in Thailand, both legally and illegally, following the easing of travel restrictions between the two countries.

Numerous illegal businesses run by Chinese nationals have been identified and shut down, such as spa and massage parlours, nightclubs with drug parties, karaoke bars, and restaurants with illegal Chinese workers, etc.

Recently, a Chinese man shared TikTok videos showcasing his comfortable daily life in Thailand surrounded by items alluding that he was still living in China. The video features a lot of restaurants and stores in the Huay Kwang neighbourhood of Thailand, and most of them were operated by Chinese entrepreneurs, evident from their distinctive decorative designs and the use of the Chinese language.

The video went viral on Thai social media and sparked concerns among Thai netizens that the country could be at risk of becoming a province of China. Netizens also inquired into the legality of each Chinese-backed business in the area.

Follow us on :













Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittupunt responded to the matter by ordering the relevant departments to perform strict checks on each business in the area. As of now, there are no updates on the illegal businesses backed by Chinese people in the area.