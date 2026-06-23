Officials probe large-scale government recruitment exam corruption

Officers launched a crackdown on a cheating of local administrative organisation (LAO) recruitment examination, arresting a key suspect in Nonthaburi province and uncovered over 3,000 examination papers being altered illegally

The operation was carried out by officers from the Central Investigation Bureau’s Anti-Corruption Division and the National Anti-Corruption Commission following a complaint supported by evidence of corruption in recruitment exams for local administrative organisations.

Investigators said the complaint alleged that a group of brokers and exam tutors claimed to have insider connections capable of helping candidates secure government positions in their preferred locations.

The applicants were allegedly asked to pay between 350,000 and 800,000 baht, depending on the competitiveness of each position and location. The complainant submitted audio recordings and additional evidence to support the allegations.

Following the complaint, investigators expanded the inquiry and identified a house in Bang Yai district, Nonthaburi, as a suspected operation centre.

Police found that the location was used to alter answer sheets belonging to candidates who had paid for assistance. The answer sheets were revised to increase scores and improve candidates’ chances of securing positions.

During the raid yesterday, June 22, officers arrested a 31 year old Thai man, Wichit, and other suspects present at the scene. Wichit serves as director of the Strategy and Budget Division at Wichian Buri Municipality in Phetchabun province.

Officers searched the house and seized a large volume of evidence. The items included 18 computer sets used to alter examination records, external hard drives containing answer sheet data from applicants nationwide, lists of applicants suspected of paying for assistance, and more than 3,000 answer sheets linked to the latest examination.

Investigators said around 2,000 of the seized answer sheets appeared to have already been altered. Based on preliminary findings, authorities estimate the corruption may have caused financial damage exceeding 450 million baht.

According to The Standard, applicants found to have participated in the scheme could face dismissal or disqualification from government positions.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the case to identify additional suspects and determine whether other officials were involved.