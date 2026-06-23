Officials probe large-scale government recruitment exam corruption

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 23, 2026, 5:27 PM
109 1 minute read
Officials probe large-scale government recruitment exam corruption | Thaiger
Photo via One News

Officers launched a crackdown on a cheating of local administrative organisation (LAO) recruitment examination, arresting a key suspect in Nonthaburi province and uncovered over 3,000 examination papers being altered illegally

The operation was carried out by officers from the Central Investigation Bureau’s Anti-Corruption Division and the National Anti-Corruption Commission following a complaint supported by evidence of corruption in recruitment exams for local administrative organisations.

Investigators said the complaint alleged that a group of brokers and exam tutors claimed to have insider connections capable of helping candidates secure government positions in their preferred locations.

The applicants were allegedly asked to pay between 350,000 and 800,000 baht, depending on the competitiveness of each position and location. The complainant submitted audio recordings and additional evidence to support the allegations.

Government recruitment exam cheating
Photo via One News

Following the complaint, investigators expanded the inquiry and identified a house in Bang Yai district, Nonthaburi, as a suspected operation centre.

Police found that the location was used to alter answer sheets belonging to candidates who had paid for assistance. The answer sheets were revised to increase scores and improve candidates’ chances of securing positions.

During the raid yesterday, June 22, officers arrested a 31 year old Thai man, Wichit, and other suspects present at the scene. Wichit serves as director of the Strategy and Budget Division at Wichian Buri Municipality in Phetchabun province.

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Government officials run exam cheating network
Photo via One News

Officers searched the house and seized a large volume of evidence. The items included 18 computer sets used to alter examination records, external hard drives containing answer sheet data from applicants nationwide, lists of applicants suspected of paying for assistance, and more than 3,000 answer sheets linked to the latest examination.

Investigators said around 2,000 of the seized answer sheets appeared to have already been altered. Based on preliminary findings, authorities estimate the corruption may have caused financial damage exceeding 450 million baht.

Government exam fraud uncovered
Photo via One News

According to The Standard, applicants found to have participated in the scheme could face dismissal or disqualification from government positions.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the case to identify additional suspects and determine whether other officials were involved.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 23, 2026, 5:27 PM
109 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.