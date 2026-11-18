CP All filed a police complaint against a group of livestreamers for verbally abusing employees at 7-Eleven to attract views and virtual gifts from online audiences.

The incident came to public attention today, November 18, after the Facebook news page Jmoi V+ shared two videos showing the harassment, along with details of the incidents.

According to the page, the group lured online users into visiting convenience stores by offering to pay for their shopping. The participants were given shopping lists and instructed to livestream their visits in collaboration with the group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once the participants arrived at the stores, the livestreamers began provoking arguments with employees at the checkout counters.

In the first video, the group instructed a participant to collect various products, promising to transfer the money to cover the cost. However, when the participant reached the checkout, the group refused to pay and began verbally abusing the employees. They also encouraged the participant to join in insulting the staff.

One livestreamer was heard shouting at a 7-Eleven employee, asking why she was wearing a face mask and threatening to slap her in the face.

Another man made a sexually insulting remark, suggesting that the employee was wearing the mask to conceal her identity because she offered sexual services. The group then laughed at their own remarks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second video showed the group instructing a female participant and her friend to order 10 cups of drinks at a CJ convenience store. A staff member asked the group to pay before preparing the order, but they refused.

The livestreamers then demanded that employees prepare the drinks first, criticised them without an apparent reason and encouraged the female participant to join in.

Despite the workers having already made three cups of drinks, the livestreamers told the participant to leave the store without purchasing anything.

According to the page, the livestreaming group posed the missions to draw views and gifts from audiences on the TikTok application.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jmoi V+ said participants recruited to carry out these shopping missions were often young. The page called on relevant authorities to investigate and prevent further harm to participants and convenience store employees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the videos’ circulation, CP All, the operator of 7-Eleven stores in Thailand, announced that it had filed a complaint with police.

The company said it prioritised the rights, dignity and safety of its employees and considered violent behaviour and verbal abuse against its staff or any other people unacceptable. It said the complaint was filed to protect its employees.

CJ More, the company behind the convenience store featured in the second video, had not issued a public statement about the incident.

The identities and number of people involved in the livestreaming group remain unclear. Police have also yet to announce whether this group will be summoned for questioning.

Similar news