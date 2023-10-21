Court rejects anti-corruption agency’s review bid in Prawit’s wristwatch probe

Picture courtesy of MGR Online

The Supreme Administrative Court yesterday upheld a prior court’s decision against the National Anti-Corruption Commission’s (NACC) request for a case review involving luxury wristwatches linked to former deputy prime minister Prawit Wongsuwon. The court found no basis for the review, which would require the NACC to disclose details of their investigation into the wristwatch controversy to political activist Veera Somkhwamkid.

The NACC in December 2018, with a 5:3 vote, found no grounds for accusations that Prawit had falsely declared his wealth. This followed his failure to include 22 luxury watches and rings in his asset declaration. Prawit maintained that these items belonged to friends and were returned thereafter.

The probe was instigated following Prawit’s public appearance at a Government House event on December 4, 2017, where he was seen wearing a platinum Richard Mille RM 029 wristwatch valued at roughly 2.5 million baht (US$ 68,530) and a diamond ring, reported Bangkok Post.

Following the NACC’s dismissal of the case, Veera petitioned the Supreme Administrative Court for the disclosure of investigation details, which was granted. The court’s ruling required the NACC to disclose three types of information to Veera: fact-finding reports, the views of the anti-graft officials overseeing the case, and the NACC’s meeting report on the case.

However, the NACC provided Veera with only two sets of information, withholding the views of the anti-graft officials overseeing the case. In an August interview, NACC secretary-general Niwatchai Kasemmongkol argued that maintaining the agency’s integrity necessitated the redaction of witness names in the documents given to Veera, to safeguard the identities and integrity of the witnesses.

