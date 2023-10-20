Couple arrested for operating illegal karaoke bar and prostitution in northern Thailand

Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจสอบสวนกลาง

Officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) arrested a couple for running an illegal karaoke bar and human trafficking in the Isaan province of Loei and rescued three young Lao women from prostitution.

The CIB received a tip-off that a Thai couple had turned their restaurant in the Loei province into an illegal karaoke bar, offering sex services to customers. More than 10 women from Laos were lured into prostitution. Some of them entered Thailand illegally and most did not have work permits.

According to the CIB, the couple charged customers 1,500 to 2,000 baht for sex services. They would take 500 baht off the fee and give the rest of the money to the Lao prostitutes.

CIB officers conducted a raid on the premises yesterday, October 19, and managed to arrest the couple, identified as a 47 year old Thai man named Prayat and a 41 year old Lao woman named Geng.

Officers also found three Lao girls aged 17 to 18 at the site and took them to the police station for further processing as victims of trafficking.

The couple confessed to their illegal activities, which led to them being charged with offences including

Section 6 of the Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Act: seeking benefit from prostitution involving persons over 15 years of age but under 18 years of age. The penalty is six to 15 years imprisonment and a fine of 600,000 to 1.5 million baht.

Section 9 of the Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Act: procuring, enticing or inducing a person over 15 years of age but under 18 years of age to engage in prostitution. The penalty is imprisonment for five to 15 years and a fine of 100,000 to 300,000 baht.

Section 11 of the Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Act: owning a prostitution business involving a person over 15 years of age but under 18 years of age. The penalty is imprisonment for five to 15 years and a fine of 100,000 to 300,000 baht.

