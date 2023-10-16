COTTO life room viewer app: Tile selection made easier for Thai households

Photo: KhaoSod.

The Covid-19 pandemic has significantly shifted consumer lifestyles over the past three to four years, with increased emphasis on home-based living and working. This shift has not only led to continuous purchasing of new homes but also renovations of existing ones.

This is particularly true when it comes to choosing materials for home decoration, especially floor or wall tiles. The Chief Marketing Officer of SCG Ceramics Public Company Limited, Sittichai Sukkijprasert, reveals that the pandemic has altered consumer behaviour, but the significance of housing remains unchanged, thereby introducing COTTO Life Room Viewer App to adapt to this change.

COTTO Life Room Viewer is a new innovative application designed to alleviate the indecisiveness that often accompanies the process of choosing home decoration materials.

The application, the first of its kind in Thailand, allows homeowners to visualize their chosen materials in a virtual reality setting. With this technology, buyers have the freedom to experiment with new products and gain confidence in making their dream home a reality. The application turns a usually challenging process into a fun activity, allowing customers to experiment with their favourite tiles and see if they fit within their space.

The application is user-friendly and operates in three simple steps; accessing www.cottolife.com via a computer or smartphone, uploading a real picture of the room or selecting a room type in the system, and then having fun decorating the virtual image by choosing from COTTO products in the Product Library.

Users can easily adjust the settings on their mobile phones, simply by taking a picture of their room and selecting the tile pattern for the floor or wall, making it convenient to visualize in a real-life environment.

Sittichai further explained that no other business in the tile market uses this system or a system that is as easy to use. The application allows users to design their room, create beautiful, sharp, and realistic images and then directly purchase the products. Furthermore, it inspires users in their room design and allows them to share their work with others in the house for a collective decision-making process.

The launch of the COTTO Life Room Viewer has increased convenience for customers, making it easier for them to complete their tasks.

It has also helped create a positive image for the COTTO Life brand, making it look modern, understanding of problems, and ready to continuously assist customers.

In just one month since the launch, more than 70% of customers who tested the application at COTTO Life were able to make instant purchases. This was due to the application making the design of home spaces quicker, easier, and more enjoyable, leaving customers highly impressed. The majority of purchases were floor tiles, particularly stone-patterned ones, averaging 350 to 700 baht per square metre.

Interested individuals can try out the room decoration by clicking www.cottolife.com via a computer or smartphone, both IOS and Android, starting today, reported KhaoSod.

