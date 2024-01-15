Cop’s gunshot drama: Thai police officer faints in car after marital gunfire misfire

Photo via Channel 3 and Matichon

A Thai police officer reportedly fainted in her car after discharging a firearm in an attempt to threaten her husband, only to be startled by the recoil of the gunfire, in the southern province of Surat Thani.

A Thai rescuer, Somwang Sang-ngam, told Channel 3 that his team received a report of a shooting from the Mueang Surat Thani Police Station at around 8pm yesterday, January 14. The shooting took place on Bang Baimai-Khlong Noi Road near the Euro Khlong Noi Football Field.

Somwang explained that he and his team went to the scene and discovered an unconscious woman, Police Senior Sergeant Major Rungarun Sinpho, in the driver’s seat of a white Ford Everest SUV. Rescuers found a 9mm pistol on the passenger seat to Rungarun’s left, and a bullet shell was found outside her car.

Rungarun’s husband at the scene reported that his wife lost consciousness after firing a shot to threaten him. The husband explained that he and his wife had argued before he took their son to the field to play football.

According to the husband, Rungarun followed him to the field and waited in her car. She then fired a shot to threaten him as he left the field with his son.

The rescuer, Somwang, added that he and other rescuers thought the woman was injured and broke the car window to get her out and rushed her to hospital. However, the hospital confirmed that Rungarun was not injured in the shooting. The medical team assumed that the woman was shocked by her shooting.

According to Section 392 of the Criminal Law, anyone who causes fear to another person by threatening will face imprisonment of up to one month, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both. The female police officer may escape this charge because her target, her husband, was not frightened by her threat.

However, she could face a charge of discharging a firearm in a public place without a reasonable excuse. This charge results in imprisonment for up to 10 days, a fine of up to 5,000 baht, or both.