Controversy over new water tunnel network plan in Kanchanaburi’s wildlife sanctuary

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) and the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) have come under scrutiny for their plan to build a new water tunnel network in the Salak Phra Wildlife Sanctuary, Kanchanaburi. The project, designed to combat summer droughts, has sparked concerns among local conservationists due to its potential impact on the local ecosystem.

The RID justifies the project as a necessary measure to alleviate drought and water shortages in the eastern region of Kanchanaburi province, including districts such as Bo Phloi, Huay Krachao, Lao Khwan, Nong Prue, and Phanom Thuan. The RID indicated that a thorough environmental impact assessment has been carried out for the project, which is slated for completion between 2027 and 2032. The project, budgeted at 11,758.80 million baht, involves the construction of a 20.5-kilometre water tunnel, reported Bangkok Post.

The tunnel will channel water from the Srinakarind Dam, located in the western part of the province, to the Lam Iee Su reservoir. From there, water will be distributed further to the surrounding districts. The RID anticipates that the tunnel will transport approximately 2.97 million cubic metres of water annually, benefiting 486,098 rai of agricultural land.

However, the project has drawn vehement criticism from conservationists and environmental activists, who fear the detrimental impact it could have on local wildlife and the ecosystem. A source from the Salak Phra Wildlife Sanctuary voiced concerns that all seven proposed routes for the water diversion project will disrupt the forest. Two routes, in particular, will traverse a Class A watershed—a legally protected, ecologically sensitive area where construction is prohibited. These routes will also cut through Thung Salak Phra lowland and Thung Na Mon highland, home to a diverse range of flora and fauna, water sources, and over 100 mineral licks in the sanctuary.

“These areas are classified as nature reserve zones. They are rich in plantlife and forests that provide a habitat for wild animals and create river sources. These areas are not allowed to be exploited and must be left in their original natural states,” the source stated.

In a recent statement, the Seub Nakhasathien Foundation also opposed the tunnel construction. The foundation urged the authorities to consider alternative solutions to address drought in Kanchanaburi, arguing that the ecosystems within the sanctuary should be preserved untouched.