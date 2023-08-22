Scam alert: Runaway contractor defrauds 100+ Thai victims with 16 million baht loss

Photo via Facebook/ เอกภพ สายไหม

Over 100 Thai people have fallen prey to a construction scam orchestrated by a contractor who is currently on the run. The resulting financial toll of this fraudulent scheme is projected to surpass 16 million baht.

A contingent of 50 victims formally filed a complaint with Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police (RTP), Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn. They detailed how a construction contractor named Khachain “Man” Kuntian duped them out of their funds. The cumulative losses endured by this group alone have reached a staggering 16 million baht.

Saimai Survive founder Ekkaphop Lueangprasert yesterday accompanied the victims to see Big Joke. He revealed to the media that there could be more than 100 victims and the loss could be double of the original estimate. After talking with the victims, Ekkaphop made known that Man’s extensive knowledge of the law helped him to evade arrest.

Ekkaphop explained that Man orchestrated a scheme to exploit gaps within the legal system which made the victims unable to file a complaint to the police. Ekkaphob did not clarify in detail how Man subverted the laws to trick the victims.

One victim, 33 year old Rattanaporn Raksayot, revealed to Big Joke and the media that she sought a contractor for a house renovation and met Man’s contractor on Facebook. Man visited her at the house to talk about the project and gave her impressive fares that undercut rival contractors.

Rattanaporn said Man looked credible because he was charming, convincing and drove an expensive car. So, Rattanaporn gave Man 580,000 baht in advance for the renovation and moved out of the house while the work was supposedly underway. However, Man disappeared after getting the money.

Rattanaporn managed to contract him and urged him to install the roof for her first because she had to live in a storage room.

Man requested 200,000 baht if Rattanaporn desired the roof construction immediately. Left with little choice, Rattanaporn reluctantly transferred the money, followed by an additional 300,000 baht. Regrettably, her house remained in a state of disrepair.

Another victim, 28 year old Paktada Chanratsamee, revealed that he saw Man’s construction advertisement on Facebook. Man and his company looked trustworthy, so she transferred the construction fee to him in advance. Soon after he disappeared and she could not contact him.

According to Channel 7, Man transferred all of his assets to his wife but later divorced her before mysteriously vanishing. The assets left in Man’s name were a BMW car and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

In a desperate attempt to seek answers, one of the victims ventured to Man’s residence, only to find it vacant, devoid of any traces of him or his family members. Instead, the victim met with one of his employees, named Nui. Nui informed that Man did not pay his wages as promised and disappeared. He insisted that he was not involved in the fraudulent action.

The victim went to visit Man’s construction company in Chon Buri but found it was also empty. Locals living nearby reported that the place had been abandoned for a long time.

Big Joke reported that he would review the evidence handed by each victim and coordinate with several police stations to gather more information. Big Joke emphasised that this case was not complicated and ensured that officers would make an arrest very soon.