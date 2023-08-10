Construction innovation with the longest concrete beams in Thailand

In a groundbreaking development, a meeting was held on a Wednesday morning at Pattaya’s Lieb Tang Rodfai Villas to discuss innovative concrete solutions for the construction of the new Zenith Residences Pattaya, a luxury housing project comprising seven large residences. This project is set to introduce construction materials and technical solutions that have never been used before in Thailand’s residential construction sector.

The meeting’s focal point was the production and installation of prestressed concrete beams, with a record-breaking length of up to 70 metres, to bridge the gap between two pillars. This innovative approach was proposed by the project’s lead architect, Mario Kleff.

The use of long concrete beams is becoming increasingly common in bridge construction. These beams eliminate the need for numerous pillars, resulting in shorter construction times and more space for traffic. The skeletal construction of Zenith Residences Pattaya will offer residents open floor plans, eliminating obstructed views and unwanted pillars. The new houses will feature larger living rooms, enhancing the living experience.

Dr. Songkiat Matupayont, a specialist in concrete and steel design for bridges, and Dr. Krisada Srisomphorn, the Green Construction Group Leader at SCG and advanced construction technology manager at CPAC, attended the meeting. They explored the possibility of reducing steel usage and using stronger concrete to ensure safety, longevity, and environmental friendliness. These innovations were showcased in Thailand in 2022 with the construction of the thinnest bridge in South East Asia.

Mario Kleff, a leading architect in Pattaya, is at the forefront of residential construction innovations. He presented his design plans at the meeting and discussed the potential of producing and installing prestressed concrete girders to span distances of up to 70 metres. The current world record for such girders is 69 metres in the Netherlands and 68 metres in the USA. These were specifically developed for bridge construction, but Kleff is applying this technology to villa construction.

Following the meeting, the team inspected the construction progress of Lieb Tang Rodfai Villas. This unique project incorporates the longest prestressed concrete beams used in a residential development in Thailand in 2023, with a length of 30 metres. These beams were designed by architect Mario Kleff and engineer Dr. Songkiat Matupayont.

