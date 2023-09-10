Colombian trio arrested in Thailand for luxury home burglaries spree

Image by TheDigitalWay from pixabay

Three Colombian nationals were apprehended by the Samut Prakan police in Pathum Thani province on charges of theft, following a spate of burglaries at luxury residences in Samut Prakan and neighbouring provinces. Named Alexandro Giovan Cuellar Pulido, Henry Yeferson Delgado Bogota, and Maricela Cifuentes Hernandez, the trio was found in possession of a Toyota Vios vehicle with Chon Buri licence plates, burglary equipment, headwear, banknotes amounting to 32,700 baht, foreign currency, and a hundred other objects.

The arrests came about after an investigation into a burglary at an upscale housing estate in tambon Bang Muang of Muang district, Samut Prakan. The break-in occurred around 10.45pm on August 29. Upon inspection, police found a safe on the second floor of the residence forcibly opened.

Valuables missing from the safe included 200,000 baht in cash, US$500 (equivalent to about 17,900 baht), 50,000 rupees (equivalent to 21,400 baht), gold necklaces, gold rings, and a diamond necklace valued at about 500,000 baht.

Surveillance footage from the housing estate revealed the Colombian group had also targeted another house the same night before breaking into the house with the safe. Further, on September 2, two other residences under the jurisdiction of Bang Kaew station in Samut Prakan were reportedly broken into by the gang.

The investigation led police to identify the three Colombians as the culprits behind these home invasions. They had been residing in a rented house in Chon Buri province, frequently travelling between this eastern province and Samut Prakan and other nearby provinces to commit burglaries before returning to Chon Buri.

On Wednesday, upon receiving information that the gang was planning another burglary in Pathum Thani province, officers tracked their movements and were able to arrest them. The confiscated burglary equipment and other items were handed over to Muang police in Samut Prakan, reports Bangkok Post.

