Ex-Thailand assistant coach electrocuted in Samut Prakan floods

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 27, 2026, 5:48 PM
1 minute read
Ex-Thailand assistant coach electrocuted in Samut Prakan floods
Photo via Zico Foundation

Former Thailand national team assistant coach Thanakrit “Coach Rak” Chimpalee has died after trying to save a crane operator who was electrocuted while moving Thanakrit’s flooded car in Samut Prakan early on September 27.

Thanakrit, aged 40, previously served on the national team’s coaching staff under former head coach Kiatisuk “Zico” Senamuang. He was also a registered football referee.

Kiatisuk has publicly expressed his grief over the death of his former colleague, as Thai football mourns the loss of Coach Rak.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Zico Foundation also paid tribute to Thanakrit, who volunteered with the organisation. In a Facebook post accompanied by his photographs, the foundation thanked him for his dedication and the memories shared over the years, expressed its condolences and offered support to his family.

The accident occurred in Bang Phli Yai, where several days of heavy rain had left floodwater more than 1.2 metres deep.

Thanakrit had hired a crane truck to lift his submerged sedan and move it to higher ground. While the car was being lifted, the crane’s boom struck an overhead power line, electrocuting the operator, 31 year old Sittipop Meesamrit.

Related Articles

According to Thanakrit’s wife, her husband was standing nearby when the operator collapsed into the floodwater. He rushed to help but was also electrocuted.

ADVERTISEMENT
Thai football mourns Thanakrit Chimpalee, the former national team assistant who was electrocuted amid flooding in Samut Prakan.
Photo via Zico Foundation

Neighbours pulled Thanakrit from the water, but he died at the scene. Emergency workers performed CPR on Sittipop before taking him to a hospital, where he later died.

Funeral prayers for Thanakrit are scheduled to take place at Wat Sri Iam in Bang Na from September 27 to 29, followed by cremation on September 30.

Thai football mourns Thanakrit Chimpalee, the former national team assistant who was electrocuted amid flooding in Samut Prakan.
Photo via Zico Foundation

Related news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 27, 2026, 5:48 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Bangkok closes more than 400 schools amid continued flooding Bangkok News

Bangkok closes more than 400 schools amid continued flooding

2 hours ago
Chanthaburi floods reach one metre, villagers evacuate Thailand News

Chanthaburi floods reach one metre, villagers evacuate

3 hours ago
Thai Airways flights delayed as floods disrupt ground operations Thailand News

Thai Airways flights delayed as floods disrupt ground operations

3 hours ago
Bangkok rain drives commuters onto packed trains Thailand News

Bangkok rain drives commuters onto packed trains

4 hours ago
Two electrocuted after crane hits power line in flooded village Thailand News

Two electrocuted after crane hits power line in flooded village

4 hours ago
Homeowner beats Bangkok floods with DIY barrier Thailand News

Homeowner beats Bangkok floods with DIY barrier

5 hours ago
Taxi carrying foreigner swept off by floodwaters on Sa Kaeo road Thailand News

Taxi carrying foreigner swept off by floodwaters on Sa Kaeo road

6 hours ago
Four 2 metre crocodiles loose in flooded Sa Kaeo Thailand News

Four 2 metre crocodiles loose in flooded Sa Kaeo

6 hours ago
Thai Asian Games teams stuck for 8 hours as floods delay flight Thailand News

Thai Asian Games teams stuck for 8 hours as floods delay flight

6 hours ago
Don Mueang Airport open despite flooding Thailand News

Don Mueang Airport open despite flooding

7 hours ago
Thailand warns retailers against price hikes amid floods Thailand News

Thailand warns retailers against price hikes amid floods

7 hours ago
Experts rule out repeat of 2011 Thailand floods Thailand News

Experts rule out repeat of 2011 Thailand floods

8 hours ago
American arrested after police uncover hidden drug lab in Pattaya Crime News

American arrested after police uncover hidden drug lab in Pattaya

8 hours ago
Bangkok opens 233 shelters as canals overflow Thailand News

Bangkok opens 233 shelters as canals overflow

9 hours ago
All 50 Bangkok districts now flood disaster zones Thailand News

All 50 Bangkok districts now flood disaster zones

10 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 27 September: heavy rain in 37 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 27 September: heavy rain in 37 provinces

11 hours ago
Frozen UK pensions: why Thailand&#8217;s British retirees lose out News

Frozen UK pensions: why Thailand’s British retirees lose out

1 day ago
All Bangkok districts declared disaster zones after flooding Bangkok News

All Bangkok districts declared disaster zones after flooding

1 day ago
THIM app to add visa extensions, 90-day reporting online Tourism News

THIM app to add visa extensions, 90-day reporting online

1 day ago
Airport Rail Link temporary MOU extended ahead of SRT takeover Business News

Airport Rail Link temporary MOU extended ahead of SRT takeover

1 day ago
Koh Phangan murder appeal fails for Spanish actor&#8217;s son Crime News

Koh Phangan murder appeal fails for Spanish actor’s son

1 day ago
Anutin London roadshow opens with UK trade envoy talks Hot News

Anutin London roadshow opens with UK trade envoy talks

1 day ago
Heavy rain to continue nationwide as Bangkok drowns Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain to continue nationwide as Bangkok drowns

1 day ago
Ex-general’s son found dead after shooting at Bangkok firefighters Bangkok News

Ex-general’s son found dead after shooting at Bangkok firefighters

2 days ago
Ferry operators put passenger safety before sailings Transport News

Ferry operators put passenger safety before sailings

2 days ago
Back to top button
Next articleSRT cancels 10 eastern trains as floodwater covers railway tracks