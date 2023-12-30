CNN chooses Wat Arun for New Year’s Eve bash

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

CNN International has handpicked the iconic Wat Arun in Bangkok to be the star of their global New Year’s Eve Live celebrations.

Under the banner of Wichit Arun, this extravaganza promises to showcase the vibrant tapestry of Thai identity through a stunning display of fireworks.

On the eve of December 28, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) proudly announced that CNN International has chosen Wat Arun, Bangkok, as the exclusive live broadcast location for their New Year’s Eve celebrations. The event, aptly named Wichit Arun, aims to captivate the world with a mesmerizing display of fireworks, highlighting the rich tapestry of Thai identity.

Set against the backdrop of Nagaraphirom Park, Bangkok, Wichit Arun is poised to be the pinnacle of December 2023’s tourism activities. The night of December 31 will witness a spectacular fireworks showcase, divided into nine acts, each a radiant portrayal of Thai culture and heritage.

The chosen venue, Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchawaramahawihan, fondly known as Wat Arun, stands as a testament to Thailand’s prestige and religious significance. However, this time, it takes center stage as part of the Thailand Winter Festivals event—a strategic initiative by the Thai government to enhance festival soft power and craft unforgettable experiences for foreign tourists.

CNN International doesn’t stop at Wat Arun. Their live broadcasts will span the globe, featuring New Year’s celebrations from Sydney, Tokyo City, and Times Square. In Bangkok, Iconsiam will host the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2024 from December 29 to 31. This event, themed The Unrivaled Phenomenon of SIAM, promises an unforgettable night with renowned Thai artists, including the sensational GOT7. A spectacle featuring tremendous firework displays and a 3D Drone Celebration Show boasting more than 2,000 units.

Celebration events across Thailand

Centralworld Bangkok Countdown 2024, a tradition upheld by the Centralworld shopping mall for over two decades, will dazzle spectators under the theme of Funtastic Future. Expect world-class entertainment, including digital fireworks displays and performances by 63 musical artists from Thailand and beyond.

Venturing beyond the capital, Nakhon Ratchasima gears up for the Korat Winter Festival & Countdown 2024 at Korat City Hall. This carnival-themed extravaganza promises 15 imported rides and a jaw-dropping display of 10,000 tonnes of fireworks, reported Pattaya News.

In Chiang Mai, Thae Pae Gate and Central Festival emerge as popular hotspots for New Year celebrations, attracting both locals and foreigners alike. The Chiang Mai Countdown 2024 stands as the grandest event in northern Thailand, promising a night of festivities like no other.

Follow us on :













Photo courtesy of TAT News via Pattaya News