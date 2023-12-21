Climate crisis: Thailand promises to cut carbon emissions by 40%

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand has pledged a whopping 40% cut in carbon emissions, up from its initial 30%, following the resounding success of the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai.

At a riveting COP28 debriefing event yesterday, December 20, Phirun Saiyasitpanich, Chief of the Department of Climate Change and Environment, declared that a serious study based on social, environmental, and economic impacts is needed. This strategic shift is embodied in the second version of the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC), Thailand’s dynamic climate action plan.

Under the first NDC (2021 to 2030), Thailand had set its sights on a 30% reduction in carbon emissions. However, the stakes have been raised as the nation now gears up to cut emissions by an ambitious 40% in the revamped NDC, set to be unveiled next year.

Phirun outlined Thailand’s unwavering commitment to a sustainable future.

“We will continue our vigorous efforts towards carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065.”

Highlighting the pivotal role of foreign financial support, he emphasised that Thailand can achieve more with international backing. The revelation of Thailand’s first-ever climate change bill, slated for parliamentary review in the first quarter of next year, aims to expedite the nation’s journey towards carbon neutrality through innovative measures like carbon pricing.

COP28 endorsed a Global Stocktake (GST) mechanism, a game-changer in monitoring global climate actions. The mechanism, as explained by Phirun, will scrutinise the contributions of participating countries, ensuring a collective effort to curb rising global temperatures.

Additionally, COP28 birthed a Loss and Damage Fund, armed with an initial budget of US$792 million (approximately 27 billion baht), designed to support vulnerable nations grappling with climate-induced challenges, reported Bangkok Post.

Environment Minister Police General Patcharawat Wongsuwan chimed in, asserting Thailand’s commitment to battling climate change across all economic sectors. He underlined the nation’s strategy, involving increased adaptation capacity and enhanced access to financial mechanisms, alongside a vigorous public awareness campaign.

German Ambassador Ernst Reichel, expressing admiration, proclaimed Germany’s continued support for Thailand’s transition to a green society. The bilateral climate change partnership is poised to reinforce Thailand’s stance on the global stage.

COP28, the grand stage for global climate discussions, unfolded from November 30 to December 12, leaving an indelible mark as the largest international climate conference to date.