Climate change threatens Thailand’s tiger conservation efforts, reveals study

Picture courtesy of Wikipedia

The future conservation of tigers within Thailand’s natural habitats confronts a formidable adversary in the form of climate change, according to Jatuporn Buruspat, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment. Something that is significantly augmenting his concern is the forest fires that relentlessly gnaw away at the territory of these apex predators.

In his remarks offered at the occasion of “Move Forward to Sustainable Tiger Conservation,” conducted to acknowledge Global Tiger Day on July 29, located in the Nakhon Sawan province, Jatuporn expressed approval regarding the country’s efforts in conserving and nurturing its wild tiger populations.

Originating from the St Petersburg Declaration on Tiger Conservation, presented at the International Tiger Forum 2010 in Russia, a worldwide consensus was established amongst 13 countries, one being Thailand, to safeguard and even double the tiger numbers by 2022.

Jatuporn declared that the attempts made by the forest authorities and corresponding parties have shown desired effects since the count of wild tigers within Thailand has escalated, reported Bangkok Post.

As per the data obtained from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), the count of tigers has progressively climbed from 130-160 in 2020 to 148-189 in 2022.

The largest housing for tigers in the nation is the Thung Yai-Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary, hosting between 103-131 tigers, with Tab Lan National Park in Prachin Buri province hosting 15-23 tigers as the second largest habitat. This is followed by the Western Forest Complex that constitutes Mae Wong, Khlong Lan, and Khlong Wang Chao national parks as well as the Ung Phang Wildlife Sanctuary, sheltering 16-21 tigers.

Tiger counts have been conducted through the use of trap cameras in 1,200 diverse locations sprawling across 28 conservation forests. However, conservation initiatives face an escalating threat of climate change. This results in extended periods of drought within the forest and limited food resources, Jatuporn explained.

Buruspat voiced his worry: “Climate change has now become a colossal hurdle for our conservation work. The decrease in rainfall, delayed but more intense dry seasons and man-made forest fires have emerged as threats to tiger habitats.”

Follow us on :













The protection and conservation of the forest remain paramount. Given that the forest remains fertile, the sustainable growth of the tiger population would follow suit.

The DNP is primed to initiate its national action scheme for tiger conservation, targeted to run from 2022-2034, with ambitious aims to enhance the tiger count within the Western Forest Complex, the Dong Phayayen-Khaoyai Forest Complex, Kaeng Krachan Forest, Phu Khieo-Nam Nao Forest and Khlong Saeng-Khao Sok Forest.