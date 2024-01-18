Clean Air Bills passed in Thai Parliament

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

At the House of Representatives, lawmakers united across party lines to pass seven Clean Air bills after an exhilarating debate which concluded with an overwhelming 443 votes in favour and just one abstention.

A coalition of government and opposition parties, alongside a civil society organisation, orchestrated this legislative symphony. To ensure meticulous examination, a formidable 39-member committee, comprising both government and opposition MPs, was assembled. This committee, entrusted with the weighty task, scrutinised each bill with the government-sponsored version serving as the lodestar.

Plans were set in motion for the fusion of all seven bills into a singular one, ready for the impending second and final readings.

At the heart of this revolutionary legislative movement is the government-sponsored bill, a visionary proposal seeking the establishment of an air cleanliness policy committee. This committee, spearheaded by none other than the Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, is poised to craft a comprehensive master plan ensuring the air remains pristine and safe. Moreover, it aims to wield economic, financial, and tax measures as formidable tools in the relentless pursuit of superior air quality, reported Thai PBS World.

The bill also casts a stern eye on polluters, advocating for hefty penalties. A hefty 50,000 baht fine awaits those who dare tarnish the air with pollution or recklessly burn waste in the great outdoors.

Follow us on :













In related news, the 61 year old prime minister penned his approval of the Clean Air Bill on January 11. The signing ceremony took place in Chiang Mai during the PM Srettha’s scheduled visit to review the city’s public transportation systems and ongoing air pollution issues. This move was a significant stride towards addressing Thailand’s air pollution predicament, a subject that has been a pressing concern for both the government and the public.

In other news, whilst Bangkokians battle with the silent killer, the potent PM2.5 air pollution, the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine unveils a game-changing solution to combat the notorious dust particles threatening the health of residents in the capital.