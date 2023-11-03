Medical cannabis: CISW’s events for business and awareness

Photo: Istock

The CISW Holding Group, in partnership with CISW International, CISW Green World and CISW European Wellness World, unveiled plans for two significant events focusing on medical cannabis. These events aim to highlight business prospects and foster a greater understanding of its medicinal applications.

The first event, CISW MedCann Investment Summit World (CMCI 2023), is set to take place on December 20 at the InterContinental Hotel. The second event, CISW MedCann Festival International (CMCF 2024), will run from April 25 to April 28 next year at Central Pattaya.

Chairman of the CISW Holding Group, Jacky Ong, who also serves as the chair of both CMCI and CMCF, discussed the objectives of these events during a press conference held on Wednesday. Jacky revealed that the CMCI 2023 would be the fourth instance of this event, riding on the success of its previous edition held in Malta last year. The summit is primarily intended to divulge B2B investment opportunities in the field of medical cannabis.

Jacky was quoted as saying, “CMCI 2023 will offer attendees insights into the latest advances, new investment opportunities, cutting-edge science, and therapeutic breakthroughs, positioning Thailand as the global hub for medical cannabis research and innovation.”

In addition to the summit, the CMCF next year will take place as a promotional festival. This aims to establish a more open and positive perception of medical cannabis, thereby reducing the stigma associated with its use, reported Bangkok Post.

These events are viewed as significant strides in recognising the importance and potential of medical cannabis and its numerous applications. It is hoped that they will contribute to a broader understanding and acceptance of this often-misunderstood plant, ultimately leading to increased investment and innovation in the field.

Follow us on :













Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul firmly supports maintaining the existing medical cannabis policy as the new health minister takes office. He emphasizes that when used appropriately, cannabis offers substantial advantages to its users. Read more HERE.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.