CIB officer stabs mentally ill man, claims self defence

A Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) officer is under scrutiny for stabbing a mentally ill man in Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday, June 21. The officer claimed he acted in self-defence after the man allegedly produced a knife.

The incident occurred on Sunday outside a grocery store in Sikhio district, Nakhon Ratchasima province. The case came to light after a video showing the injured man’s older sister arguing with a man wearing a jacket marked CIB circulated widely on social media.

The argument reportedly took place shortly after the stabbing. The injured man, identified as Sittiporn, sustained multiple stab wounds to the abdomen and was reported to be in critical condition.

Channel 7 reported that the accused is a CIB officer and also the son-in-law of the grocery store owner. The media has not released the officer’s identity.

Sittiporn’s older sister, 37 year old Jeeraporn, told the media that her brother has been receiving ongoing treatment for a mental health condition. He lived alone in a house near the scene.

According to Jeeraporn, she and her father went to check on him at his home, but later found him injured outside the store. She said she became angry after learning that the suspect was a police officer, which led to the confrontation seen in the viral video.

Jeeraporn also claimed that her family had previous disputes with the family of the accused. Those conflicts had become serious enough that her family eventually moved to another home.

She believes that her brother may have been disturbed by the CIB officer and his family because they often drank alcohol outside the shop and reportedly often made noise. This may have contributed to the conflict that later escalated into a confrontation.

Jeeraporn added that she wants police to ensure a fair investigation for all parties involved.

The CIB officer later gave his account to officers at Sikhio Police Station. The officer said Sittiporn displayed aggressive behaviour, which led to an argument.

The accused told investigators that Sittiporn pulled out a knife during the confrontation. He said they struggled over the weapon before the stabbing occurred. The officer maintains that he acted in self-defence.

Sikhio Police Station Superintendent Thatchapon Chinnawong said police had previously received complaints involving Sittiporn and allegations of physical altercations with residents before this incident.

Thatchapon said investigators are gathering evidence and interviewing all relevant parties. He said police would conduct a thorough investigation to ensure fairness for everyone involved.