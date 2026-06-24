9 suspects arrested for personal data trafficking during raids at 22 locations

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 24, 2026, 1:27 PM
176 1 minute read
9 suspects arrested for personal data trafficking during raids at 22 locations | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจสอบสวนกลาง

Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) officers arrested nine suspects for personal data trafficking, which reportedly caused more than 2 billion baht in damages.

Officers from the CIB announced the arrests during a press conference on June 23, following an operation titled “Cut Down Scam 2”. The investigation followed an earlier crackdown at the end of last year, in which six suspects were detained.

According to police, the initial operation revealed that personal data belonging to more than nine million people in Thailand had been leaked. The information included names, ages, phone numbers and addresses, along with nearly 500 images of identification cards found in the group’s possession.

Personal data trafficking suspect
Photo via Facebook/ Police News Varieties

Investigators believe the data was sold to call centre scam groups at around 10 baht per record. The case is linked to 13,677 complaints filed through an online reporting system, with total reported losses exceeding 2 billion baht.

Further investigation led officers to identify additional suspects, prompting officers to launch the second crackdown, Cut Down Scam 2.

In the latest operation, officers raided 22 suspicious locations across multiple provinces, including:

  • Chiang Rai
  • Chiang Mai
  • Mae Hong Son
  • Lampang
  • Nakhon Sawan
  • Lop Buri
  • Khon Kaen
  • Amnat Charoen
  • Sa Kaeo
  • Chanthaburi
  • Prachuap Khiri Khan
  • Ayutthaya
  • Bangkok
Data stolen and sold to call centre scam gang
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจสอบสวนกลาง

Police arrested nine suspects in total.

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Items seized included five laptops, six desktop computers, a phone farm unit, two data storage devices, 31 mobile phones and tablets, 112 SIM cards, 10 bankbooks, three ATM cards, two personal loan cards, one car, three passports, two firearms, 42 rounds of ammunition and 775,000 baht in cash.

The suspects have been charged under several laws, including the Royal Decree on the Prevention and Suppression of Technology-Related Crimes, the Personal Data Protection Act, the Computer Crime Act and the Criminal Code. Police have not yet provided details of potential penalties.

Police crack down on personal data trafficking
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจสอบสวนกลาง

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 24, 2026, 1:27 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.