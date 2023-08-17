Chuwit urges Big Joke probe into Pheu Thai PM candidate’s tax scheme accusation

Photo via Facebook/ ชูวิทย์ กมลวิศิษฎ์

A former Thai politician urged the Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Tha Police (RTP) to initiate an investigation into allegations levelled against the Pheu Thai Party’s prime ministerial candidate.

After the Pheu Thai Party announced that they would propose Srettha Thavisin as their PM candidate, former politician and soapy king Chuwit Kamolvisit announced that he had evidence which could prove that Srettha did not meet the PM requirement and urged Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn to investigate.

Chuwit claims that Srettha, alongside his real estate development company, Sansiri, engaged in various actions aimed at minimising tax obligations. He then held press conferences to reveal the evidence he had on the allegations to the public.

During the press conference, Chuwit claimed that Srettha and other relevant people fraudulently minimised tax payments from 521 million baht to only 59.2 million baht.

Chuwit reckons Sansiri bought an expensive plot of land on Salasin Road in Bangkok for 4 million baht per square metre making the land the most expensive piece of real estate in all of Thailand. Twelve individuals jointly hold ownership of the plot meaning they had to pay about 521 million baht in taxes after the sale.

Chuwit contended that Srettha and Sansiri masterminded a scheme in which the land was purchased separately from each owner, on different dates. This orchestration allowed each landowner to pay taxes at a notably reduced rate.

Srettha and Sansiri representatives denied the allegation and sued Chuwit for insulting him and destroying his reputation. Srettha’s legal team announced their intent to seek compensation amounting to 500 million baht from Chuwit.

Unperturbed by the legal threats, Chuwit proceeded to hold his second press conference, focusing on another set of accusations aimed at Srettha. Chuwit accused Srettha and Sansiri of setting up three nominees to purchase land in the Thong Lor neighbourhood of Bangkok.

Chuwit claimed that the three nominees were employed as a maid and security guards at Sansiri. Their names were used to purchase the land which cost 1 million baht. They obtained the money to buy the land by borrowing from Sansiri.

Nevertheless, Sansiri launched an announcement to deny the accusation. The company stated that the three people mentioned by Chuwit were not employed by their company but worked for N & N Assets, the former landowner. The company also insisted that it had never lent money to any of the three mentioned.

Chuwit did not give up and today paid a visit to the Police Sports Club to discuss the conundrum with Big Joke. Chuwit handed over evidence to the deputy commissioner and urged Big Joke to summon one of the land owners who is a doctor at a private hospital in Bangkok.

Chuwit stated that he strongly believes that the doctor would never sell expensive land to a maid or security guard without established creditworthiness.

Chuwit added that he would hold another press conference on Monday, August 21 to expose more illegal actions of the corrupted investor.