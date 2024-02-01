Chulalongkorn University’s CU Radio on air hours change triggers debate

Chulalongkorn University‘s iconic CU Radio station, a beacon of knowledge for over six decades, triggered a storm of criticism by chopping its broadcasting hours from 6am to midnight to 6am to 6pm.

Starting today, the airwaves on FM101.5 will fall silent post-6pm, heralding the advent of Chula Radio Plus. Established in 1958, the station, synonymous with quality education, faces a barrage of discontent from its loyal listeners.

Chetana Nagavajara, airing his grievances on Facebook, questioned the university’s commitment.

“You are the state university, understand?”

Baffled by the abrupt announcement, he lamented the lack of solid reasons behind the drastic decision.

“It’s a pity. Chula Radio has been a positive force in society for over half a century. Its educators, adept at translating complex knowledge to the masses, are commendable. This untimely decision is not what intellectuals and civilised individuals would endorse.”

Adisak Limparungpatanakij, a special advisor to the Nation Group, echoed the sentiment, criticising the move as a betrayal of the university’s duty to public service, reported Thai PBS World.

“Cutting broadcast hours to save a pittance shows a lack of commitment. The university has ample assets that could sustain the station without compromising its invaluable service.”

