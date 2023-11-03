Chulalongkorn University student dies in shocking solo car crash

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod.

A fatal accident occurred on Borommaratchachonnani Road in the early hours of yesterday when a 36 year old postgraduate student from Chulalongkorn University named Nattapha (surname withheld), lost control of her Toyota Camry, colliding with a barrier before hitting a flyover column. The vehicle was found heavily damaged on the express lane approximately 100 metres from the impact site.

The crash scene, near the 26th concrete median barrier, revealed signs of a severe collision. The black Toyota Camry, registered under the number 4258 Bangkok, was found with its right side significantly crumpled. On the driver’s seat, the body of a woman was discovered, dressed in a white dress and bearing multiple injuries on her face, her neck and limbs broken.

An investigation of her documents confirmed the identity of the victim as 36 year old Nattapha. Her student identification card revealed her status as a postgraduate student in the Faculty of Education at Chulalongkorn University. Authorities collected these items as evidence before using specialised equipment to extricate the body, reported Khaosod.

There was no evidence of another vehicle being involved in the accident. It is presumed that Nattapha was driving at high speed and may have dozed off at the wheel, causing her car to lose control, crash into the concrete barrier, and then collide violently with the flyover column. The car spun wildly on the road, resulting in the driver’s immediate death. Authorities are coordinating with her relatives or acquaintances to claim her body for religious ceremonies.

In related news, a terrifying incident unfolded in the Sri Racha, Chon Buri district on Wednesday, September 20. A PTT signboard was torn from its mountings by violent winds and heavy rain.

Follow us on :













In a tragic turn of events, the plummeting signage caused one fatality and inflicted damage on several nearby convenience stores. Read more about this story HERE.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.