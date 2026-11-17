Traditional Thai dress, or Chud Thai, could soon earn a place on UNESCO’s prestigious intangible cultural heritage list, with Thailand eagerly awaiting a decision on December 2 or 3.

The Department of Cultural Promotion said the decision will concern Thailand’s nomination, titled Chud Thai: The Knowledge, Craftsmanship and Practices of the Thai National Costume.

The nomination covers more than the clothing itself, recognising the traditional knowledge, craftsmanship and dressing practices passed down through generations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the announcement, the Ministry of Culture is encouraging Thais to wear traditional Thai clothing on December 2 to show support for the nomination.

Thailand has also spent much of 2026 promoting Chud Thai internationally through exhibitions, demonstrations and cultural events in The Hague, Tokyo and Paris.

The first event took place at Hotel Des Indes in The Hague, Netherlands, on April 9 and 10.

Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya delivered a keynote address on the development of traditional Thai dress and textiles.

The programme featured all eight styles of traditional Thai formal dress, known as Chud Thai Phra Ratcha Niyom, alongside three styles of Suea Phra Ratchathan, or traditional men’s formal shirts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Visitors also saw demonstrations of Yan Liphao basketry and gold and silver thread embroidery, as well as exhibits from the Queen Sirikit Museum of Textiles. Traditional Thai outfits were displayed in the windows of the de Bijenkorf department store.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second event was held at Tokyo National Museum in Japan on September 17 and 18, with images of Chud Thai also appearing on billboards in Ginza, Shinjuku and Shibuya.

The exhibition presented the eight traditional dress styles alongside a kimono made from Thai mudmee silk.

Designs incorporating Japanese cartoon motifs into traditional Thai clothing were also showcased, highlighting contemporary interpretations of Thai textile craftsmanship.

ADVERTISEMENT

The final roadshow took place at Le Meurice hotel in Paris, France, on October 10 and 11.

The event again featured the eight traditional dress styles and three formal shirt designs, together with demonstrations of traditional embroidery and brocade weaving.

National Artist Weeratham Trakunngernthai, recognised in 2025, took part in the craft presentations.

The Paris programme also included the launch of Chud Thai Through the Ages: Weaving History, Craft, and Identity, a book exploring the development, craftsmanship and cultural significance of traditional Thai dress.

Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri participated in a demonstration of historical Thai court attire, while five categories of Thai handicrafts were exhibited.

The overseas events attracted interest from diplomats, specialists, designers and international media, according to the Department of Cultural Promotion.

Thailand is now awaiting UNESCO’s decision on whether Chud Thai will be added to the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Related news