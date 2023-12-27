Christmas exodus: Hong Kongers flock abroad, but tourists stay home

Photo courtesy of South China Morning Post

‘Tis the season for Hong Kongers to fly out, with a staggering 1.32 million jetting off for the Christmas holidays over the past three days.

However, the city’s tourist hotspots are left feeling a bit like a Christmas pudding without the sauce, as inbound visitors lag behind.

The numbers tell a tale of two cities: Hong Kong residents embraced the festive spirit, clocking a 20.9% increase in departures from December 23 to 25, compared to pre-Covid 2018. Yet, the influx of tourists for Christmas this year slumped by a staggering 27% from the bustling 2018 figures.

Anthea Cheung, director of the Lan Kwai Fong Association, urged the authorities to crank up the festive cheer.

“We need more than mistletoe and good wishes. Large-scale concerts, global stars – that’s the recipe to lure in the tourists and boost our Christmas cheer!”

Gianna Hsu, Travel Industry Council chairwoman, predicts the trend of Hong Kongers heading for the departure gates will linger. She notes the progress made but stresses that flight numbers and capacity still haven’t fully bounced back to the good old pre-pandemic days.

Jonathan Leung, spokesman for the Association of Restaurant Managers, noted a thinner crowd in popular dining spots.

“Last Christmas, anti-epidemic measures were still in play. This year, people are spreading their festive spirit across borders.”

As the cityscape embraces a quieter holiday season, mainland China logs a record-breaking 16,000 cars crossing the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge on Christmas Day. Clearly, Hong Kongers have set their sights elsewhere for festive escapades.

Despite the outbound Christmas exodus, there’s hope on the horizon. Tourists like Simone Steyns and Jacques Smith from South Africa, exploring local delights, showcase the city’s allure. Even first-timer Daniel Swan, a Canadian tourist, sees Hong Kong as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, ready to spend up to HK$10,000 (approximately 44,000 baht) during his stay, reported South China Morning Post.

The government, in a post-Covid tourism push, has lifted all restrictions and teamed up with neighbouring Guangzhou and Macau for a Greater Bay Area tourism bonanza. With an eye on the future, the Tourism Board has launched an itinerary design competition to cater to changing tourist habits.