Chon Buri wall collapse floods housing estate

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: July 5, 2026, 1:45 PM
114 1 minute read
Chon Buri wall collapse floods housing estate | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Yes ข่าวศรีราชา via Fafce

A wall separating a housing estate from a recycling plant collapsed under heavy rain in Si Racha district of Chon Buri on Saturday, sending a wave of foam waste and floodwater into the residential area.

The wall gave way in the late morning at Boonraksa Ville 2 in tambon Bo Win during a torrential downpour, according to the president of the estate’s homeowners’ association, Arthit Inprasit.

Arthit said the land behind the estate is privately owned and leased long term to foreign operators running a recycling business for old refrigerators and freezers.

Workers at the plant had stripped the appliances of valuable parts, leaving behind large piles of foam waste. When the rain hit, the foam was swept into a dense mass that pressed against the estate’s rear wall until it gave way, letting floodwater and debris surge into the community.

Officials from Bo Win municipality and Si Racha district rushed to the scene to clear the foam and opened drainage channels to ease the flooding. They are also preparing to survey the site and assess the damage.

Residents are now calling for an investigation into the recycling operation, urging officials to check whether proper waste management measures are in place and whether the business is complying with the law, reported Bangkok Post.

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In another separate incident, Bangkok’s flooding is being worsened not just by rain but by rubbish dumped in canals. The BMA removes 5 to 10 tonnes daily, yet furniture, plastic and litter keep overwhelming pumping stations, blocking drainage and deepening the city’s recurring flood problems.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: July 5, 2026, 1:45 PM
114 1 minute read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.