Chon Buri: Teenage schoolgirl rescued from gutter after getting her foot stuck

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A teenage schoolgirl stepped onto a gutter, causing its cover to give way beneath her, and got her leg stuck as a result in Sri Racha district, Chon Buri on Thursday, February 1.

The incident unfolded in front of the J J Steak shop, leading to a rapid response from the Sawang Prateep Sri Racha Rescue Unit.

The distressed 15 year old schoolgirl, with her leg trapped in the broken gutter cover, was unable to free herself. Her father, attempting to console her, anxiously stood by. The rescue team used cutting equipment to free the girl within a remarkable five minutes.

Despite her frightening fall, the teenage schoolgirl only suffered minor abrasions and lacerations on her right leg due to the friction with the cover. Recounting the ordeal, she revealed the cover crumbled beneath her weight, causing intense pain and prompting her to scream for assistance. Nearby residents swiftly summoned rescue workers and her father to the scene, reported Pattaya News.

Following the successful extraction, the rescue team administered initial first aid before transporting the student to a nearby hospital for a thorough assessment and treatment. The teenage girl, whose identity remains confidential due to her age, expressed appreciation for the emergency responders’ prompt intervention.

