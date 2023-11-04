Chon Buri: Russian man causes multiple motorcycle collision, refuses alcohol test and tries to escape

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

Today at 2am Pattaya police received report of a multiple motorcycle collision which involved a Russian man in Bang Lamung, Chon Buri. The Pattaya City rescue team was dispatched to the incident scene on Pattaya Third Road. Three motorcycles crashed on an intersection road with four individuals suffering from minor injuries.

A 32 year old mobile app taxi rider and one of the victims from the incident, Santichai Limtrakul, told the rescue team that he made a stop at the intersection to accompany his foreign passenger to cross the road whilst another motorcyclist, 26 year old Sabaporn Kongcharoen waited on the side. Out of nowhere, a Russian man crashed his motorcycle into both Santichai and Sabaporn.

The rescue team performed first aid on the injured individuals before taking them to a hospital close by.

Pattaya police asked the Russian man to go through the alcohol breath test but the foreign man refused aggressively and slurred over his words which were incomprehensible. The man also refused to show any personal identification and was described by police as extremely uncooperative. There was also an issue of the language barrier between the man and the officers.

The Russian man also reportedly tried to escape from the scene but was halted by law enforcement. Police officers took him into custody for questioning and to conduct a alcohol test at the police station and charges for a DUI are likely to be brought against the Russian man, reported Pattaya News.

The Russian held onto his silence and refused to answer any questions posed by reporters.

