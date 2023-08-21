Roadside shock: Man stumbles upon wife’s dead body, suspicion lingers in Chon Buri

Image via Khaosod.

The suspicious death of a woman rocked the local community in Chon Buri province after a man found his wife’s dead body by a roadside.

The 49 year old husband, Prachuap went out searching for his wife, Khamao, when she did not return home from a trip. Upon discovering his wife’s dead body, he tried to help her up, intending to take her home, only to witness her last breaths.

The couple had no known medical conditions, but Khamao was known to enjoy a drink. The incident occurred close to Soi Thungklom Tanman 29, Nongprue, Banglamung, today at around 2.06am.

Prachuap revealed that he was riding his motorcycle in search of his 43 year old wife, Khamao, after being absent for a long period. He found his wife’s dead body lying by the roadside and tried to lift her to inquire about her health, planning to take her home. However, Khamao took her last breath right in front of him.

Prachuap was clueless about the cause of Khamao’s death as she had no known chronic diseases. She was, however, a regular drinker and had been ill for two days without having a drink.

Upon receiving the report, Police Captain Nipon Intharakun, an inquiry official of Nongprue Police Station, along with rescue workers from Sawangboriboon Thammasathan Pattaya City, rushed to inspect the scene. The site was crowded with locals who had gathered to witness the incident. No signs of assault were found on Khamao’s body.

After the initial investigation, the inquiry official inspected the scene and checked the CCTV footage in the vicinity once again. Khamao’s dead body was sent for autopsy to the Institute of Forensic Medicine, Police Hospital, to determine the actual cause of death.

