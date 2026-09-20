Chon Buri man dies in a burrow trying to save newborn puppies from flood

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: September 20, 2026, 1:00 PM
1 minute read
Chon Buri man dies in a burrow trying to save newborn puppies from flood | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Thairath

A man has died inside a burrow in Chon Buri after going in to reach newborn puppies he feared would be flooded. Two of the puppies were found dead beside him.

Wanna Sae Li, 65, crawled into a burrow beside a drainage canal in Ban Bueng as the rain rose. Rescuers had to dig him out and found two newborn puppies at his fingertips.

Rescue volunteers in Ban Bueng reported the death at about noon on Saturday, September 19. Pol. Maj. Siriwit Wongkawankrom, an investigating inspector at Ban Bueng station, went to the scene in Moo 10 of Nong Irun subdistrict.

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Investigators followed with a medical team from Ban Bueng Hospital and more volunteers. Behind the house they found a burrow about 60 centimetres across, close to a drainage canal and covered over with grass.

A pair of human feet protruded from the mouth of the burrow as far as the knees. Officers told the volunteers to bring digging equipment.

They dug about 30 centimetres down and roughly 150 centimetres along the length of the body. It took about 10 minutes to bring him out.

Both his arms were stretched forward and he was lying face down. Two newborn puppies lay dead at his fingertips.

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An examination found no sign that he had been harmed by anyone. He lived alone in the house, with a few relatives in the houses nearby.

His brother Somsak Sae Li, 75, had come to see him that morning. He said Wanna went in because he feared the rain would flood the burrow where the puppies were sheltering. He crawled in too deep to get himself out again.

Eight newborn puppies were found on the ground under the house, watched over by two female dogs. The burrow was wet sand beside the canal in an area where dogs had dug out several shelters.

Chon Buri man dies in a burrow trying to save newborn puppies from flood
Photo courtesy of Thairath
Chon Buri man dies in a burrow trying to save newborn puppies from flood
Photo courtesy of Thairath
Chon Buri man dies in a burrow trying to save newborn puppies from flood
Photo courtesy of Thairath

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: September 20, 2026, 1:00 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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