Factory inspected, 10 illegal workers arrested after foam waste flood in Chon Buri

A factory raid uncovered 10 illegal migrant workers after heavy rain washed large amounts of foam waste into a residential community in Si Racha district of Chon Buri on Saturday, July 4.

Heavy rainfall in Bo Win subdistrict caused a wall at Boon Raksa Ville 2 village to collapse, allowing floodwater to carry piles of foam waste from a nearby factory into the neighbourhood.

According to local officials, the factory, operated by foreign business owners, dismantles used refrigerators and freezers before sorting valuable components. Large quantities of discarded polystyrene foam had accumulated at the site and were swept into the residential area by the floodwater.

Officials from the Bo Win Subdistrict Administrative Organisation were deployed to remove the waste and assess the damage. Initial inspections found that one house and one vehicle were damaged.

Authorities inspected the factory yesterday, July 5, and found 43 employees working at the premises, including 24 Thai nationals, 14 Myanmar nationals and five Chinese nationals. Officials said 10 of the Myanmar workers were allegedly employed without valid work permits.

Police charged the employer with employing foreign workers illegally, while the 10 Myanmar nationals face allegations of working without permits.

Authorities did not disclose the identity of the factory owners. Officials said the investigation is continuing and additional legal action could follow if further violations are identified.

Chon Buri Governor Thawatchai Srithong said inspections of businesses across the area would be expanded to prevent similar incidents affecting local communities and the environment.

The incident also prompted criticism on social media, where residents questioned whether the factory had been operating legally and expressed concern about its environmental impact. Some also voiced fears that the investigation could lose momentum over time.

In a related report, officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) revealed that Thailand has become one of the destinations for recycling plants since China imposed a ban on the import of contaminated and electronic waste.

Several shipments of hazardous waste were found to have been illegally imported into Thailand under the guise of scrap metal or raw materials. One of the biggest cases involved the import of cadmium waste, resulting in wastewater, a persistent odour and damage to the food chain.